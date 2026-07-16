One of Tokyo’s Most Unforgettable Dining Experiences Is Surprisingly, Pizza! | A Review

An intimate eight-seat pizza omakase atop the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo transforms a familiar favorite into one of Japan's most unforgettable fine-dining experiences.

Pizza Bar on 38th (Intagram)

*When most people think about Tokyo’s world-famous food scene, sushi, ramen, yakitori, and kaiseki usually steal the spotlight. But hidden on the 38th floor of the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo is a restaurant that’s redefining what pizza can be.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The Pizza Bar on 38th isn’t just another pizzeria—it’s a true omakase experience built around pizza. With only eight seats surrounding a wood-fired oven, every guest has a front-row seat as each course is handcrafted before their eyes. It’s intimate, theatrical, and unlike anywhere else in the world. The restaurant has consistently been recognized among the best pizzerias in Asia-Pacific and the world, making reservations one of Tokyo’s hottest culinary tickets.

A Pizza Tasting Menu Like No Other

Instead of ordering individual pizzas, guests are treated to an ever-changing tasting menu where every slice tells a different story.

During my visit, the experience began with delicate ricotta gnocchi topped with Hokkaido scallops, green pea ricotta, almond milk, and caviar—a reminder that this isn’t simply pizza, but fine dining.

Then the parade of pizzas began.

Marinara Pizza from Pizza Bar on 38h (instagram)

The classic Marinara showcased just how incredible simplicity can be. Rich tomato, garlic, olives, oregano, bottarga, and sweet Toyama red prawns created an explosion of flavor that was both familiar and uniquely Japanese.

The Margherita elevated the world’s most iconic pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, creamy buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, sweet cherry tomatoes, and silky Akio’s jamón. It was the perfect balance of tradition and luxury.

Margherita Pizza Bar on 38h (instagram)

The Pizzino was one of the most memorable bites of the afternoon. Buffalo mascarpone, black olive, and generous shavings of summer truffle transformed what could have been comfort food into something elegant and unforgettable.

Seasonality played a major role throughout the meal. The Verde Estate featured summer greens, horseradish stracciatella, sustainable bluefin tuna, and spicy nduja, creating a pizza that felt both fresh and deeply savory.

Zucchini E Anatra Pizza from Pizza Bar on 38h (instagram)

Another standout celebrated Japanese produce with delicate zucchini blossoms, farm zucchini, fontina cheese, and house-made duck prosciutto. Every ingredient tasted as though it had been selected that morning.

Then came the Otto Formaggi—a spectacular eight-cheese masterpiece featuring provolone, gorgonzola, scamorza, taleggio, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, Pecorino Romano DOP, Piave Vecchio DOP, finished with fragrant truffle honey. It was rich without being overwhelming and easily one of the best cheese pizzas I’ve ever eaten.

Otto Formaggi Pizza from Pizza Bar on 38h (instagram)

The experience concluded with roasted vanilla gelato accompanied by almond crumble, meringue, Konatsu lemon, and finger lime, providing the perfect refreshing finish.

The Secret Is the Dough

What separates Pizza Bar on 38th from so many great pizzerias isn’t simply premium ingredients—it’s the dough.

Each pizza has an incredibly light, airy crust with just enough char to deliver crunch while remaining wonderfully chewy inside. Despite enjoying an entire omakase of pizzas, the meal never felt overly heavy. Every slice seemed carefully designed to leave you excited for the next one rather than completely full. That balance is one of the restaurant’s greatest achievements.

More Than a Meal

One of the highlights was watching the chefs prepare every pizza just inches away while explaining the inspiration behind each course and the sourcing of the ingredients. The interaction transforms dinner into a performance.

Menu from Pizza Bar on 38h (instagram)

Combined with panoramic views overlooking Tokyo from the 38th floor, every detail feels intentional—from the personalized menu presented at the beginning of the meal to the warm hospitality that makes such an exclusive restaurant feel welcoming rather than intimidating.

Final Thoughts

I’ve eaten pizza in cities all over the world, but Pizza Bar on 38th completely changed my expectations of what pizza can be.

This isn’t about grabbing a quick slice—it’s about craftsmanship, precision, seasonal ingredients, and storytelling through food.

Whether you’re a serious foodie, a pizza lover, or simply looking for one of Tokyo’s most memorable dining experiences, Pizza Bar on 38th deserves a place at the very top of your list.

Anthony Head (far right), chef and friends at Pizza Bar on 38th (Instagram)

Rating: (5/5)

If you can secure one of the eight coveted seats, you’re not just having pizza—you’ll experience one of the finest pizza omakase meals anywhere in the world.

Anthony Head (instagram)

Article by freelance journalist and traveling food critic Anthony Head exclusively for EURweb.com

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Stand Shut Down Over Food Safety Concerns After Customer Falls Ill

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.