NewsBits: Peter Cullen Dies at 85, Michael Strahan Welcomes Baby, Sy’Rai Talks Baddies

The legendary Optimus Prime voice actor is remembered, Strahan expands his family, and Brandy’s daughter explains why “Baddies” isn’t really for her.

*In today’s NewsBits, Peter Cullen, the iconic voice behind Optimus Prime, has died at 85, leaving generations of “Transformers” fans mourning an unmistakable voice. Meanwhile, Michael Strahan reportedly quietly welcomed a baby girl with longtime girlfriend Kayla Quick earlier this year. And Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith is clearing up chatter about “Baddies” after revealing just how excited she was to speak with Natalie Nunn.

RIP Peter Cullen 🥹🕊💙



"I am Optimus Prime, and I send this message to any surviving Autobots taking refuge among the stars. We are here. We are waiting." pic.twitter.com/BgWbCkJWK8 — Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) August 27, 2026

Peter Cullen Dies At 85

Peter Cullen, whose commanding voice brought Optimus Prime to life for generations of “Transformers” fans, died Aug. 26 at his Los Angeles home. He was 85.

Cullen became synonymous with the heroic Autobot leader, delivering a performance that helped make Optimus Prime one of the most recognizable characters in animation and pop culture.

His voice work also included Eeyore in “Winnie the Pooh,” showcasing a dramatically different side of the performer whose deep, authoritative delivery became his signature as Optimus Prime.

Cullen continued voicing the “Transformers” leader across multiple projects over the years, including the live-action film franchise.

One of his memorable Optimus Prime lines came in the 2007 “Transformers” film: “I am Optimus Prime, and I send this message to any surviving Autobots taking refuge among the stars. We are here. We are waiting.”

News of Cullen’s death prompted fans to reflect on the impact of a voice many had known since childhood, particularly those who grew up watching “Transformers” during the 1980s.

For those fans, Optimus Prime didn’t merely sound heroic. Peter Cullen gave him that voice.

Michael Strahan – via Depositphotos

Michael Strahan Quietly Welcomes Fifth Child

Michael Strahan has reportedly added another daughter to his family — without making a big public announcement about it.

The “Good Morning America” anchor and former NFL star quietly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year with longtime girlfriend Kayla Quick, according to TMZ.

The child is Strahan’s fifth and his first with Quick.

Strahan and Quick began dating in 2015 and have generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Recent reports have suggested the couple may have separated, but the two were together for more than a decade and became parents together in 2026.

The former New York Giants star is already the father of four children.

He shares daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. from his first marriage and twin daughters Sophia and Isabella from his second marriage.

Neither Strahan nor Quick had made the reported arrival of their daughter a major public event, keeping one very significant family development largely under wraps.

Brandy’s daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, talks about how nervous she was to speak to Natalie Nunn and her interest in being on ‘Baddies’.



🎥: @wayupwithyee

🔗: https://t.co/BWqiMsfENZ pic.twitter.com/tD5gCH1iyy — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) August 26, 2026

Sy’Rai Smith Explains Why Baddies Is Not For Her

Brandy‘s daughter Sy’Rai Smith may love Natalie Nunn, but don’t start fitting her for a permanent spot on “Baddies” just yet.

During an appearance on “Way Up with Angela Yee,” Sy’Rai discussed celebrities she had been nervous to meet, initially recalling getting nervous around Keke Palmer at a BET event.

Then came Natalie.

Sy’Rai said her mother put her on the phone with Nunn during an altercation involving her uncle Ray J, and she immediately started freaking out because she’s a fan.

After Nunn called her a “baddie,” Sy’Rai jokingly responded, “Where’s my chain?”

But when the conversation turned to whether she would actually appear on the Zeus Network reality series, Sy’Rai acknowledged one rather important obstacle: fighting isn’t exactly in her résumé.

She said she wouldn’t do “Baddies” because she’d “get my ass whooped,” explaining that she cannot fight and has never been in a fight. She also joked that the situation could end with her getting sued or landing in jail.

The hosts suggested alternatives, including becoming a guest judge or taking boxing classes.

A follow-up clip clarified that Sy’Rai was joking about wanting to join the show, so viewers shouldn’t interpret her Natalie Nunn enthusiasm as a casting announcement.

From fans mourning Peter Cullen and the legendary voice he gave Optimus Prime to Michael Strahan quietly expanding his family and Sy’Rai Smith knowing exactly where she draws the reality-TV line, these stories are driving today’s entertainment NewsBits.

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