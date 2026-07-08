Oasis Reunion Documentary ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Unveils First Teaser

The film chronicles Liam and Noel Gallagher's long-awaited reunion tour with behind-the-scenes footage and their first joint interview in more than 20 years.

Credit: Simon Emmett

*Disney+ has released the first teaser for “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” a new Oasis documentary chronicling Liam and Noel Gallagher’s reunion tour.

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I’m a massive Oasis fan, so seeing Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite after all these years has been one of my favorite music stories of the decade. If you’re an Oasis fan, a rock music fan, or simply someone who loves a great music documentary, this one deserves to be on your radar.

The preview arrives one year after the band reunited onstage in Cardiff, Wales, for its first live performance together in 16 years. Rather than serving as a traditional concert film, the documentary promises an inside look at one of rock’s most talked-about reunions. Per the news release, the filmmakers were granted access to rehearsals, backstage moments, and performances throughout the sold-out world tour. The project also features the first joint interviews with brothers Liam and Noel in more than two decades.

London, UK – August 27 2024: Oasis band CDs. Oasis are a popular rock band from the 1990s Britpop era. (Photo: Depositphotos)

According to the filmmakers, the documentary explores not only the music but also the emotional impact the reunion had on longtime fans around the world. It examines why Oasis continues to resonate across generations and how the band’s return became one of the defining live music events of 2025.

Acclaimed writer and producer Steven Knight, best known for creating “Peaky Blinders,” developed the project. Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, whose previous music documentaries include “Shut Up and Play the Hits” and “Meet Me in the Bathroom,” directed the film.

Knight said the reunion tour became something much larger than a series of concerts.

“The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation. ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

“Don’t Look Back In Anger” will open in select IMAX and other theaters in September before making its streaming debut later this year on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. Watch the teaser below.

For longtime Oasis fans like me, this isn’t just another music documentary. It’s the story of a reunion many people never believed would happen—and one that became one of the biggest moments in modern rock.

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