Nolan Wells Family Plans Funeral as Ben Crump Says Case is Headed to Grand Jury | WATCH

Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate while Tyler Perry is covering funeral expenses as attorneys say prosecutors will seek a grand jury review after investigators complete their work.

Nolan Wells/screenshot

*As the family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells prepares to say goodbye, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Wednesday that the Mississippi investigation into the teen’s death is expected to move before a grand jury once authorities complete their evidence gathering. The update followed a meeting between Wells’ parents and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office as funeral plans continue, and investigators work to determine exactly what happened on Horn Island.

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Funeral Plans Continue as Family Awaits Answers

The Wells family is moving forward with funeral arrangements while continuing to seek answers surrounding the teenager’s death. Attorneys confirmed that Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate the service, while filmmaker Tyler Perry has agreed to cover the funeral expenses. They also thanked former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for helping fund an independent autopsy.

Reports indicate funeral services are expected to be held July 20, though Wells’ parents have not publicly confirmed the date or final location. While some reports have identified the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi as the venue, a source close to the family has said the location remains undecided.

The funeral comes as Wells’ family continues to press for transparency in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death after he disappeared during an outing on Horn Island before his body was later recovered.

Grand Jury Review Expected After Investigation

Crump said the family met Wednesday morning with Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath and members of her staff in what he described as a respectful, procedural meeting.

According to Crump, prosecutors informed the family that the case will be presented to a grand jury after investigators complete their evidence collection.

“She shared with the family that there will be a grand jury that she will turn this case over to once they have collected all the information and finished their investigation,” Crump said.

Attorney Eric Hertz, who is leading the family’s independent investigation, said both sides also agreed to conduct a joint, side-by-side inspection of Wells’ cellphone data so prosecutors and the family’s legal team review the same information simultaneously.

“So everybody will be able to see at the same time what the cell phone has,” Crump said.

Hertz said his investigative team, which includes former law enforcement officers and federal agents, continues receiving between 50 and 100 calls each day from people who were on Horn Island or know individuals who were there.

He said some potential witnesses remain reluctant to speak directly with local authorities.

“Our job is to cut through all the noise and find the truth,” Hertz said. “And the truth needs to be found by unbiased investigation as well as unbiased lawyers.”

Nolan Wells and his family/screenshot via GoFundMe

Attorneys Push Back on Online Misinformation

Much of Wednesday’s briefing focused on what attorneys described as false narratives spreading online.

Crump said his legal team has reposted certain photos and videos only to encourage additional witnesses to come forward—not to verify their authenticity.

“Just because we repost does not mean that we authenticate anything,” Crump said.

He also condemned AI-generated videos falsely depicting Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, saying the misinformation has added another layer of pain as the family prepares for the funeral.

“It’s just God-awful, as they’re grieving and trying to fight for the truth, that they are also having to deal with these fake videos attacking them,” Crump said.

The attorneys also revisited a previously discussed video that Crump’s team initially believed captured Wells’ voice. Since then, individuals who say they were present on Horn Island have publicly disputed that claim.

Crump acknowledged the conflicting accounts and said the legal team will be more careful moving forward to distinguish unverified witness statements from confirmed evidence.

Family Seeks Better Communication as Autopsy Continues

Christine Wonsley told reporters that communication with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has been limited since her son’s death, saying the most recent contact occurred only after she sent a text requesting an update.

The family said Wednesday’s meeting with prosecutors also focused on improving communication and obtaining the initial incident report. A victim advocate has now been assigned through the district attorney’s office to help keep the family informed as the investigation moves forward.

Meanwhile, Wells’ body has been sent to Washington, D.C., for an independent autopsy. Crump said preliminary findings are expected soon, likely after funeral services conclude.

As investigators continue gathering evidence before presenting the case to a grand jury, Wells’ family says its priority remains honoring the teenager’s life while pursuing a full accounting of the events that led to his death.

Jasmine Crockett is sharing her thoughts with @jacob_wass on Nolan Wells' case, saying "if you think race is not something to look at, you're not really trying to investigate." pic.twitter.com/NaQOBj0VG4 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2026

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