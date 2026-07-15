NewsBits: Lil Wayne’s Assistant Rules, Megan Thee Stallion Tries Butter Ice Cream & Jurnee Smollett Joins ‘The Whoopi Monologues’

From courtroom revelations to viral food trends and Broadway buzz, today's NewsBits serves up three can't-miss entertainment stories.

Lil Wayne – (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Today’s NewsBits rounds up three celebrity stories making waves: Lil Wayne‘s surprisingly detailed assistant requirements revealed in court filings, Megan Thee Stallion‘s hilarious take on New York City’s viral butter ice cream, and Jurnee Smollett stepping into the cast of “The Whoopi Monologues.” From eyebrow-raising job expectations to buttery bites and Broadway buzz, here’s what’s making entertainment news today.

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Lil Wayne’s Assistant Had To Roll Blunts And Smell Nice

If you ever wondered what it takes to work for Lil Wayne, the answer apparently goes well beyond scheduling meetings and booking flights.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, former assistant Andrew Williams‘ job duties included keeping pre-rolls ready at all times, restocking Wayne’s preferred wraps before they ran out, waking the rapper on schedule, packing for trips, handling small purchases and traveling with him.

The documents, filed as part of Williams’ ongoing lawsuit against Wayne, also say assistants had to remain on call 24/7, sign a nondisclosure agreement and stay discreet about personal matters.

Then came the requirements that had social media doing a double take. The assistant reportedly had to love dogs, be comfortable around children, maintain a positive attitude, be mentally sound, physically strong enough to carry bags and possess “pleasant personal hygiene.” Apparently, even celebrity assistants aren’t exempt from HR standards.

Williams is suing Wayne over allegations that the rapper assaulted him aboard a private jet in 2022 after Williams allegedly tried to intervene in a dispute involving Wayne and the pilot. Wayne has denied the allegations, arguing any actions he took were in self-defense.

@theestallion The ice cream itself was good lol but umm NYC hotties what food should I try next 👀 ♬ original sound – Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Viral Butter Ice Cream A Shot

Megan Thee Stallion continues proving she’s game for internet food trends—even when her face says otherwise.

While visiting New York City, the Grammy-winning rapper documented her attempt to try the city’s viral butter ice cream, a vanilla soft-serve cone dipped in melted butter and topped with sea salt, People reports.

Before taking her first taste, Megan admitted she hoped the dessert would be “as good as it looked,” while joking that her cone wasn’t nearly as picture-perfect as the ones she’d seen online.

Her first lick produced an unforgettable reaction as she paused, looked skeptically toward the camera and then burst into laughter with friends.

Despite the initial hesitation, Megan ultimately gave the dessert high marks, calling the ice cream itself “a 10 out of 10.” She even sampled another version topped with fresh fruit before deciding she still preferred the original, adding that caramel ice cream might pair even better with the buttery topping.

She summed up the experience with her trademark humor, writing, “The ice cream itself was good lol but umm NYC hotties what food should I try next 👀.”

Jurnee Smollett – (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Jurnee Smollett Heads to Off Broadway

Jurnee Smollett is heading back to the stage.

Lincoln Center Theater announced that Smollett will join the Off-Broadway production of “The Whoopi Monologues” beginning Aug. 4, taking over the role from Kerry Washington, whose final performance is scheduled for Aug. 2.

The revival reimagines Whoopi Goldberg’s groundbreaking solo show with an ensemble cast portraying the characters originally performed by Goldberg. The production is written by Goldberg and directed by Whitney White.

Smollett, known for her performances in “Lovecraft Country” and “Smoke,” previously appeared onstage alongside Cicely Tyson and Vanessa Williams in the 2014 revival of “The Trip to Bountiful.”

From unusual celebrity job requirements to viral food adventures and exciting theater announcements, today’s NewsBits proves entertainment headlines never stay in one lane for long—and that’s exactly how fans like it.

NewsBits – Lil Wayne Megan Thee Stallion Jurnee Smollett

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