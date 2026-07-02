10 New California Laws Now in Effect That You Should Know About

Changes Coming (in California) for 2026 and Beyond – Shutterstock

*As of yesterday, July 1, several new California laws took effect, bringing changes that affect workers, students, consumers, renters, and families across the state. While some of the new policies are administrative, others could have a direct impact on household finances, education, housing, and public safety.

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Here are some of the most significant new laws Californians should know about:

Healthcare Worker Minimum Wage (SB 525): California continues the phased implementation of its landmark healthcare minimum wage law. Beginning July 1, workers at many hospitals and healthcare facilities will receive wage increases, with employees at some facilities reaching a minimum wage of $25 per hour. The law applies not only to nurses, but also to certified nursing assistants, technicians, custodians, food service workers, and other support staff. Because Black and Latino workers are disproportionately represented in many of these positions, the wage increase is expected to provide meaningful financial relief for thousands of California families.

Transit-Oriented Housing Development (SB 79): New state housing policies taking effect July 1 make it easier to build higher-density housing near public transportation by limiting certain local zoning restrictions. Supporters believe the law will help address California’s housing shortage, reduce commuting costs, and increase access to jobs and public transit. Housing affordability remains one of the state’s most pressing issues, particularly for communities of color.

All-Gender School Restrooms (SB 760): California public schools serving kindergarten through 12th grade must now provide at least one all-gender restroom for student use. Supporters say the requirement helps ensure that all students have access to safe and inclusive restroom facilities.

Student Mental Health Resources on School IDs (AB 727): Student identification cards for grades 7 through 12 and public colleges must include information about suicide prevention resources, including crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth. The goal, supporters argue, is to make life-saving mental health resources more accessible to students when they need them most.

California’s New Laws Boost Wages & Housing – via eurAI

Limits on Student Smartphone Use: School districts are expected to begin implementing policies limiting student smartphone use during the school day. The new law requires every school district, county office of education and charter school to adopt a policy by July 1 restricting or prohibiting smartphone use on campus, while allowing exceptions for emergencies, health needs and other specified circumstances. Lawmakers hope the changes will reduce classroom distractions, improve student engagement and support better academic outcomes.

Restaurant Food Allergen Disclosure (SB 68): Beginning July 1, chain restaurants in California with 20 or more locations nationwide must now provide customers with information about the nine major food allergens. The requirement is intended to promote public safety by helping people with food allergies make informed decisions when dining out.

Standardized Food Date Labels (AB 660): California is introducing standardized food date labels such as “Best if Used By” to replace inconsistent phrases like “Sell By” and “Use Before.” Lawmakers who supported the measure say the change, effective July 1, will reduce consumer confusion and help prevent unnecessary food waste.

Local Minimum Wage Increases: On July 1, several California cities and jurisdictions will raise their local minimum wages to keep pace with inflation. The largest increases include Los Angeles ($18.42/hour), San Francisco ($19.61/hour), Emeryville ($20.34/hour) — the highest citywide minimum wage in the state — Pasadena ($18.57/hour), and Santa Monica and unincorporated Los Angeles County ($18.47/hour). The increases range from 30 cents to 66 cents per hour, providing additional income for workers in retail, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare support, and other service industries.

Autonomous Vehicle Safety Requirements (AB 1777): Companies operating autonomous vehicles must maintain dedicated communication systems that allow first responders to quickly contact operators during emergencies, helping improve public safety as self-driving technology expands.

New Firearm Restrictions (AB 1127): Beginning July 1, licensed firearms dealers are prohibited from selling certain semiautomatic pistols that can be readily converted into fully automatic weapons using a device commonly known as a “Glock switch.” The law applies to future retail sales of qualifying firearms but does not ban possession of existing firearms or private-party transfers. Supporters say the measure is intended to reduce the availability of firearms that can be easily modified for illegal use.

Schools, Safety & Consumer Protections in Effect – via eurAI

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