Michael Wright’s Estimated $500K Fortune Raises Questions About Hollywood Wealth

Michael Wright as Omar White in HBO’s ‘Oz’



*Michael Wright spent nearly five decades working in film and television, but his reported fortune at the time of his death was considerably smaller than some might expect from such a lengthy Hollywood career.

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According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wright had an estimated $500,000 net worth when he died last week at 70. The figure has not been independently verified. Throughout his career, Wright established himself as a memorable character actor. His résumé included films such as “The Wanderers,” “Streamers,” “The Principal,” “Sugar Hill” and “The Interpreter,” along with television appearances in “V,” “New York Undercover” and “Oz.”

For many viewers, however, his most beloved role came as Eddie King Jr. in “The Five Heartbeats.” The 1991 musical drama developed a devoted following and remains one of Wright’s best-known performances.

A reported $500,000 fortune illustrates the difference between having a lengthy acting career and accumulating the kind of wealth associated with Hollywood’s highest-paid stars. Character actors can spend years working consistently without receiving the salaries or residual income commanded by major leading performers.

Wright’s wife, Susan, announced his death on Instagram and reflected on the impact he had on those closest to him. “Michael, your work will live forever, but your love will live even longer in the hearts of those who knew you best,” she wrote.

“In the coming days, when we are ready, we will share additional information regarding Michael’s life, legacy, and how we intend to honor and celebrate him,” she added.

According to Finurah, Wright is survived by his wife, five children, and a grandchild.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Five Heartbeats’ Star Michael Wright, the Unforgettable Eddie King Jr., Dies at 70

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