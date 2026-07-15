Ice-T Confirms He Will Appear in Every Episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28

The veteran actor says his reduced season 27 role came down to budget moves, not bad blood.

Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T attend the “Law & Order: SVU” 20th Anniversary Celebration at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America)

*Ice-T is stepping back into the spotlight on “Law & Order: SVU.” He confirmed to TMZ that season 28 will feature him in every episode as Det. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. The news follows a season 27 run that reduced his screen time.

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“This next season, I’m gonna be in every episode,” he recently told the outlet, “but it was one of those things where the boss comes to you and you don’t go, ‘Well, I’ve been on here 27 seasons, you’re gonna do this.’ I was saying, ‘I got you, you know, I got it, it’s all good.’ So it wasn’t because of Kelly, it was just the way they moved.”

Ice-T previously explained that his reduced role traced back to Kelli Giddish’s return as Amanda Rollins. Producers told him the budget could not support both actors full-time. “They brought [Giddish] back, and at the end of the day, they couldn’t really keep both of us on full-time, as far as budget-wise,” he said in November.

Ice-T and Chris Meloni on “Law & Order: SVU” (Photo: Getty Images)

He asked producers directly if they were pushing him out. “I said, ‘Are you getting rid of me?’ They said, ‘No way. We can’t imagine Law & Order without you.'”

The rapper and actor told EW last year, “The way they shuffle the deck on SVU, nobody really knows what’s going on.”

Speaking to TMZ, he explained, “Last year, what happened was they brought Kelli Giddish back. So they told me, basically, we’re going to bring Kelli Giddish back [and] we’re going to bring down your scenes a little bit.”

Ice-T has played Fin since 2000, when he debuted in the second season opener. Giddish came aboard in 2011, departed in 2022, and rejoined in season 27.

Season 28 of “Law & Order: SVU” premieres Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ice-T Explains Limited Appearances on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 27

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