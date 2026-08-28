Gladys Knight Cutting Back on Touring as Concerns Grow Over Performances

The 82-year-old soul legend says she'll perform less as her husband acknowledges “good days and bad” and plans a medical evaluation.

Gladys Knight via Frontpage PR

*Gladys Knight is cutting back on live performances after renewed concerns about the 82-year-old soul legend’s condition onstage moved beyond fan chatter and into her touring circle.

People with direct knowledge of Knight’s tour told TMZ that concerns were raised with her team before her July 25 Hollywood Bowl performance, with some saying it was “not suitable” for her to be onstage. The report comes weeks after EURweb documented similar concerns from concertgoers following a Raleigh, North Carolina, performance. EURweb reported in July that attendees described moments of apparent confusion while also noting that Knight could still sound strong when singing.

Now, Knight’s husband and manager, William McDowell, is acknowledging that something may need to change.

William McDowell and Gladys Knight

Husband Says There Are ‘Good Days and Bad’

McDowell told TMZ that Knight wants to continue performing but conceded that she has “good days and bad.” He also addressed perhaps the most sensitive part of the new report: claims from unnamed tour sources who believe Knight has displayed symptoms they associate with dementia.

McDowell said Knight has not been diagnosed with dementia and that they plan to see a doctor for an evaluation.

That distinction matters. Observations of confusion, exhaustion or unusual behavior during a concert cannot establish a medical diagnosis, and neither TMZ nor EURweb is in a position to determine Knight’s medical condition.

McDowell also told the outlet that Knight’s Sept. 5 performance could become a decision point. If she has a difficult night, he said he would cancel her remaining dates, which currently extend into November.

Hollywood Bowl Performance Raised New Questions

TMZ’s report points specifically to Knight’s July 25 Hollywood Bowl show. During her signature hit “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Knight reportedly turned away from the audience and began walking offstage. When a backup singer reached toward her arm, Knight reportedly shook off the attempt.

A source also claimed an April Las Vegas appearance with Smokey Robinson was particularly troubling.

Still, the reporting presents a complicated picture rather than one of a singer who has simply lost her ability to perform. TMZ noted that Knight’s voice remains strong when she is singing. McDowell’s comments similarly suggest that Knight herself continues to want the stage even as touring becomes increasingly difficult.

Some Detroit concertgoers reportedly left a recent show early after Knight took several breaks and appeared exhausted.

Knight Previously Rejected Similar Concerns

The latest development carries additional weight because concerns about Knight’s touring are not new.

In August 2025, EURweb reported that Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, had raised allegations about his mother’s health and accused McDowell of pushing her to continue working. Knight and McDowell rejected those claims at the time.

“I’m perfectly fine,” Knight said then, adding that she loved performing and was not being forced to work. EURweb covered the family dispute and Knight’s denial.

Those earlier allegations should not be treated as proof of Knight’s present medical condition. But the new comments from McDowell mark a notable shift from the emphatic denials surrounding the controversy last year.

Gladys Knight Says She’s Entering a New Era

Shortly before TMZ published its report, McDowell provided the outlet with a statement from Knight announcing that she had decided to ease into fewer performances.

Knight said she wants to focus on the “next stage” of her career and life, spend more time on projects with her husband and visit with her grandchildren.

She also thanked the fans who have supported her through a career stretching across roughly three-quarters of a century.

McDowell, meanwhile, said he is building a facility near their North Carolina home where Knight could continue performing without enduring the demands of life on the road.

That may ultimately be the most significant development in a story that has too often become a guessing game about Knight’s health. There is still no confirmed dementia diagnosis, and speculation should not substitute for one.

What is confirmed is that Knight still wants to sing, her husband recognizes that touring may be taking too much out of her, and the Empress of Soul herself has decided it’s time to perform less.

After decades of giving audiences the midnight train, Knight may finally be ready for a schedule that lets her stay a little closer to home.

Gladys Knight at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on the Queens Tour – screenshot

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