Foxy Brown Comeback Buzz, Terrence Howard Lawsuit and Alicia Brown Arrest Lead NewsBits

In today's NewsBits, Foxy Brown's reported return to music is generating excitement while Terrence Howard expands his legal battle and new developments emerge in Alicia Brown's arrest case.

Foxy Brown – Photo by: Gregorio Binuya/Everett Collection / Depositphoto

In today’s NewsBits, renewed buzz surrounding a possible Foxy Brown comeback, new claims in Terrence Howard‘s lawsuit against his former talent agency, and the latest developments in Alicia Brown‘s arrest are driving the entertainment conversation.

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Foxy Brown’s Return Gains Momentum

Hip-Hop fans may finally be getting the Foxy Brown comeback they’ve waited years to see.

The speculation intensified after Cormega revealed that the Brooklyn rap icon has been recording new music and is reportedly putting the finishing touches on new material.

According to Cormega, fans may not have much longer to wait before hearing what Brown has been working on. His comments have reignited excitement surrounding an artist many consider one of the greatest female MCs in Hip-Hop history.

Brown has largely stayed out of the spotlight for years, making only occasional public appearances while avoiding the constant social media presence embraced by many artists. That absence has only fueled curiosity about a potential comeback.

Questions are already swirling about whether the new music will arrive as a single, a full album or even a surprise appearance during Jay-Z’s upcoming Yankee Stadium concert.

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard Says He Missed Out On Fragrance And HSN Opportunity

Terrence Howard has expanded his legal battle against former talent agency CAA with new allegations tied to his time starring on “Empire.”

In a newly filed declaration, Howard claims his former agents failed to tell him about a potential “Empire”-branded fragrance deal that could have led to appearances on Home Shopping Network and eventually his own signature men’s fragrance.

Howard alleges the opportunity included a $20,000 payment for a launch event, future paid appearances, an HSN appearance and the possibility of developing a Terrence Howard fragrance line.

The actor says he was forced to decide whether to accept his “Empire” contract without having all of the relevant information.

Howard previously sued CAA, alleging the agency mishandled salary negotiations for his role as Lucious Lyon. He claims his agents requested $750,000 per episode before FOX countered with $325,000 per episode.

CAA has denied responsibility and is relying on the statute of limitations in its defense.

Alicia Brown mugshot

Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown’s Mugshot Released

Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of radio personality Big Tigger, is back in the headlines after authorities released her booking photo following her recent arrest.

Brown, 37, was taken into custody in Georgia after deputies received a “Be On the Lookout” alert for a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 85. Authorities located the vehicle and, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, conducted a felony traffic stop.

Officials said two young children inside the vehicle were safely recovered and were unharmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown is wanted by the Baltimore County Police Department on warrants connected to the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. She is also wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of interference with child custody.

Authorities confirmed both warrants remain valid, and Maryland officials intend to pursue extradition.

The latest development comes just weeks after Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested following an alleged physical dispute involving Brown. He has since stepped away from his radio show to focus on his family.

NewsBits – Foxy Brown Terrence Howard Alicia Brown

That’s today’s NewsBits—from renewed excitement over Foxy Brown’s possible return to music to Terrence Howard’s legal battle and the latest developments surrounding Alicia Brown’s arrest, these are the entertainment stories driving today’s biggest conversations.

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