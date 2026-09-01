Florida Operation Brings 163 Missing Children Home In Five Days

*Florida authorities recovered 163 missing children in just five days during Operation Statewide Shield, a statewide effort described as the first state-led initiative of its kind and one of the largest child-recovery operations in American history.

The operation focused on locating children under 18 who were reported missing, using real-time intelligence and field operations to identify and safely recover vulnerable youth. The children ranged in age from 2 months to 17 years old, with many having experienced abuse, neglect, exploitation, or exposure to other criminal activity, per the FDLE news release.

Recoveries were recorded across several Florida regions, including 46 in the Tampa Bay area, 41 in Miami, 32 in Jacksonville, 21 in Orlando, 12 in Fort Myers, eight in Pensacola and three in the Tallahassee region. Investigators also located and recovered children in six other states, one U.S. territory and 12 countries.

Yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background/iStock

“Operation Statewide Shield demonstrates the power of collaboration and the unwavering commitment shared by all participating agencies and organizations to achieve a singular mission: find our kids and bring them home,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said.

The five-day operation brought together state, local and federal partners, along with community organizations and service providers. Once recovered, children needing additional assistance were transported to designated hubs, where they could receive help from social services, child welfare professionals, medical providers, victim advocates and other child-focused resources.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier emphasized the circumstances some of the children faced.

“Many of these kids have been victimized by those who prey on the most vulnerable,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to the outstanding work of FDLE, the Office of Statewide Prosecution, and our state and local partners, these children are now safe and receiving the care they deserve.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families and Department of Juvenile Justice handled custody transfers for the recovered children. Recovery information was also documented through the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse to facilitate case closure.

The operation also produced three felony cases, with Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office serving as legal advisers and taking on the cases.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Florida Cop Accused Of Using Flock Cameras to Track Estranged Wife 717 Times

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.