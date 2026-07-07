Extreme Heat Shifts West as Wildfire Danger Grows Ahead of Monsoon Season

Forecasters warn that the massive heat dome moving across the country will bring dangerous temperatures, worsening wildfire conditions, and poor air quality to millions across the western United States through mid-July.

*The record-breaking heat that has scorched much of the central and eastern United States is finally beginning to shift west, but that doesn’t mean Americans are out of danger. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a strengthening area of high pressure will send temperatures soaring across the Rockies, Southwest, and Plains while increasing wildfire risks and setting the stage for a volatile start to the annual North American monsoon later this month.

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While the East begins to cool down after days of oppressive heat, much of the West is preparing for what could become one of its hottest stretches of the summer.

Extreme Heat Expands Across the West

After an unusually cool start to July, temperatures are expected to climb rapidly across much of the western United States.

Cities that recently enjoyed below-average temperatures are now bracing for a dramatic warmup. Sacramento, California, opened the month with highs in the 80s after enduring multiple 100-degree days in June. Forecasters expect temperatures there to surge well into the 90s later this week.

The most intense heat will settle across the desert Southwest, with Phoenix and Las Vegas expected to remain locked in triple-digit temperatures. Meanwhile, Denver, Salt Lake City, and other communities across the Rockies and High Plains are forecast to climb into the 90s as the heat dome continues expanding.

AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said the pattern will intensify through mid-July.

“Heat will intensify and expand across the Rockies and Plains through midmonth,” Pastelok said. “This will lead to more fires and smoke in the Rockies and High Plains and poor air quality due to less wind flow.”

In addition to increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, the prolonged hot weather is expected to drive up electricity demand as residents rely more heavily on air conditioning.

Heat Dome (CNN Weather via CNN Newsource)

Wildfire Danger Continues to Grow

The return of extreme heat comes as firefighters continue battling numerous large wildfires across the western United States, particularly in the Four Corners region.

Meteorologists warn that the combination of high temperatures, dry vegetation, and persistent drought conditions will likely keep wildfire danger elevated throughout the coming weeks.

Smoke from active fires has already drifted hundreds of miles, creating hazy skies and unhealthy air quality across portions of the West and central United States. If additional fires develop, those smoke impacts could become even more widespread.

Health experts advise limiting outdoor activity when smoke levels are high, especially for older adults, young children, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Monsoon Season Could Bring New Fire Risks

Although the arrival of the annual North American monsoon later this month will increase moisture across the Southwest, forecasters caution that it may initially create new wildfire threats instead of bringing immediate relief.

The monsoon typically produces more showers and thunderstorms during midsummer, but early-season storms often generate little rainfall while producing frequent lightning.

Those dry thunderstorms can ignite new wildfires in already parched landscapes.

Strong thunderstorm winds may also rapidly spread existing fires and create massive dust storms known as haboobs. These walls of dust can dramatically reduce visibility, lower air quality, and create dangerous driving conditions across desert communities.

Eventually, the monsoon should deliver beneficial rainfall to parts of the Southwest, but meteorologists say the transition period often presents some of the greatest weather hazards of the season.

How to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

As temperatures climb, experts urge people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day whenever possible.

Staying hydrated, wearing lightweight clothing, taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and checking on older neighbors and vulnerable family members can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Hikers, construction workers, athletes, and anyone spending extended time outdoors should remain especially alert for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can become life-threatening if left untreated.

Forecasters say the coming weeks could bring one of the West’s most dangerous stretches of summer weather yet. With extreme heat, growing wildfire danger, drifting smoke, and the approaching monsoon all converging across the region, preparation and awareness will be essential for staying safe through the heart of July.

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