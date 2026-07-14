Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Faces Rough Waters After Soft Global Box Office Debut 

Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Disney’s live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney’s live-action “Moana“ is off to a disappointing start, raising fresh questions about the studio’s strategy for revisiting some of its biggest franchises.

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The remake opened to an estimated $95 million worldwide, a modest debut for a film reportedly carrying a $250 million production budget before marketing costs. Industry estimates now suggest the movie could lose between $100 million and $125 million during its initial release cycle, Deadline reports.

The performance also puts renewed focus on Disney CEO Bob Iger’s promise to emphasize quality over quantity after criticizing the company’s franchise-heavy approach during the Bob Chapek era.

Analysts point to one issue above all others: timing.

Disney released the remake less than two years after “Moana 2” became a billion-dollar global hit, leaving many families with little reason to revisit the same story so quickly. With movie tickets remaining expensive, some audiences may be choosing to wait until the film arrives on Disney+.

The crowded summer calendar added another hurdle. “Moana” not only faced competition from other family films, but also from Disney’s own “Toy Story 5,” which reportedly outperformed the remake in several major international markets.

The film’s high price tag also makes profitability difficult. Extensive visual effects work, elaborate water-based production and a lengthy post-production schedule reportedly pushed costs significantly higher.

Online reaction has been mixed. While many viewers praised the performances, others criticized the heavy CGI, muted visuals and the remake’s inability to offer a fresh take on the animated original.

Ironically, the broader “Moana” franchise remains one of Disney’s biggest success stories, with “Moana 2” topping $1 billion worldwide and the series generating billions of hours of streaming along with strong merchandise sales.

Disney is pointing to the remake’s A- CinemaScore and 90% Rotten Tomatoes audience score as signs that positive word of mouth could help sustain ticket sales. Even so, the early box office suggests that even a beloved franchise can struggle when release timing, rising budgets and audience demand fall out of sync.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Disney Reveals New Trailer for Live-Action ‘Moana’ Starring Dwayne Johnson

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