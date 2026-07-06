Cardi B Credits African Americans for Paving the Way for Immigrant Communities | watch

The Grammy-winning rapper says Black Americans' fight for civil rights created opportunities for Caribbean and Latino families to succeed in the United States.

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*Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is giving credit where she believes it belongs. During an appearance at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, the Bronx-born superstar reflected on the sacrifices made by African Americans during the civil rights movement, saying their fight for equality created opportunities for generations of immigrants and marginalized communities to build successful lives in the United States.

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Speaking with CNN‘s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on Friday, Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, said she believes Black Americans laid the foundation for the progress enjoyed by many immigrant families today. The Grammy-winning rapper, who identifies as an Afro-Latina with Trinidadian heritage, said the civil rights movement created opportunities that continue to benefit communities far beyond African Americans.

Giving Credit to the Civil Rights Movement

“I mean, I feel like the reason why Caribbeans like me, [my] family and Latinos and Hispanic people, the reason why they could thrive in this country is because Black African-Americans fought for everybody to be equal,” Cardi said.

She continued by emphasizing that the gains made during the civil rights era extended far beyond one community.

“If it wasn’t for them, it wouldn’t be no Caribbeans thriving here. They were the ones that fought for this,” she said. “So I’m always going to be thankful and grateful for that.”

Cardi added that African Americans deserve recognition for their sacrifices and contributions, particularly at a time when debates continue over how American history is taught in schools.

“It’s important for the history and it’s important to give flowers because somebody wants to erase the history out of these schools, but you got to keep these histories alive,” she said before adding with a laugh, “Let me not get too political. I might get in trouble.”

The comments underscored her belief that honoring the civil rights movement means recognizing the generations of activists whose efforts opened doors not only for African Americans but also for countless immigrant families seeking opportunity in the United States. It also reflected a message she has increasingly emphasized during public appearances—that progress achieved through decades of activism should never be taken for granted or forgotten.

A Message She’s Shared Before

The comments weren’t the first time Cardi has publicly acknowledged the role African Americans played in advancing civil rights for other communities.

During a stop on her “Little Miss Drama Tour” in March, the rapper delivered a similar message to concertgoers, telling her audience that her Latino supporters “couldn’t be living comfortably in this country if these African Americans didn’t fight for us.”

The repeated remarks underscored a message Cardi has consistently expressed—that recognizing Black history means recognizing the broader impact of the civil rights movement on millions of Americans whose families came to the United States seeking opportunity.

Her comments also reflect the intersection of her own identity as both Afro-Latina and the daughter of immigrant parents, experiences she has often discussed throughout her career. By revisiting the subject at ESSENCE Festival, Cardi reinforced her belief that honoring the past remains essential to understanding the opportunities available today.

Speaking Out Beyond Music

Throughout the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” Cardi has also used the stage to speak on issues affecting immigrant communities.

She criticized nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and the deportation of migrants, while at times using humor to express her frustration with immigration enforcement. During one performance, she jokingly threatened to mace any ICE officers who might be attending the show.

Those remarks generated conversation online and reinforced Cardi’s willingness to blend entertainment with commentary on issues she considers personally important.

While acknowledging she didn’t want to become “too political” during her ESSENCE Festival interview, Cardi nevertheless made clear that preserving the legacy of the civil rights movement remains a cause she believes deserves public attention.

ESSENCE Festival Celebrates Culture and Conversation

Cardi’s remarks came during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture, music, business, and community.

Held annually in New Orleans, the festival brings together artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders for concerts, panel discussions, and conversations centered on issues affecting Black communities.

This year’s event featured appearances by high-profile entertainers and public figures, with discussions ranging from culture and politics to entrepreneurship and personal empowerment.

Cardi’s comments quickly resonated across social media, where many praised her for acknowledging the historic role African Americans played in advancing civil rights that ultimately benefited people far beyond the Black community.

Whether discussing music, immigration, or history, Cardi B has rarely shied away from speaking candidly about issues that matter to her. At ESSENCE Festival, that honesty once again put the spotlight on the enduring legacy of the civil rights movement—and the importance, she said, of ensuring that history is remembered rather than forgotten.

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