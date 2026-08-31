California Leaders Tell Voters: Trump’s Mail Fight Doesn’t Stop Your Vote

California civil-rights leaders say mail voting remains available as a federal judge temporarily blocks new USPS ballot requirements ahead of Nov. 3.

California leaders participating in a virtual briefing about mail voting and Black voter participation – screenshot

*California voters can still cast ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 election, and Black civil-rights leaders are urging them not to let a rapidly changing legal battle over President Donald Trump‘s election policies derail their voting plans.

That was the central message from a virtual press briefing organized by liberation attorney Carmen-Nicole Cox, where representatives from the NAACP, League of Women Voters of California, California Association of Black Lawyers, Black Women Organized for Political Action, Equal Justice Society, California Black Power Network and Power California addressed the fight over new U.S. Postal Service requirements.

The briefing came one day after U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking core provisions of the USPS rule for elections through Nov. 3. The order came in challenges brought by voting-rights organizations and a California-led coalition of states. A preliminary-injunction hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Dora Rose – screenshot

‘Keep Your Voting Plan’

Dora Rose, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of California, distilled the complicated litigation into a message voters can actually use.

“California voters should hear one thing first, right? Keep your voting plan,” Rose said on the call. “The court fights are complicated, but the message to voters is simple.”

Rose said voters should vote early when possible and, if returning a ballot by mail, send it at least seven days before Election Day.

The challenged USPS rule would impose new requirements on election officials using the Postal Service for federal ballots, including ballot-envelope standards, unique barcodes and enrollment of voter information through a federal portal. Failure to satisfy certain requirements could result in USPS refusing to mail affected ballots.

The court’s Aug. 27 order temporarily blocks those core provisions. California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office called the ruling an early victory in the state’s challenge to the final rule.

“So right now, these new USPS restrictions are blocked. They’re blocked,” Rose said, while cautioning that the legal battle remains unresolved.

Rick Callendar – screenshot

NAACP Warns Against Confusion and Voter Purges

Rick Callender, president of the NAACP California-Hawaii State Conference, said the controversy extends beyond mail delivery to fights over voter data and voter-roll maintenance.

Callender said the NAACP and its California-Hawaii conference moved Aug. 17 to intervene in Wagner v. Weber, a separate federal case seeking more aggressive removal of allegedly ineligible voters from California’s rolls.

He warned that Black voters, naturalized and first-generation citizens, young people, formerly incarcerated voters and working-class voters could face greater risks from erroneous removals.

“The postal office should deliver ballots, not decide who receives one or which votes do not count,” Callender revealed.

His advice was equally direct: verify registration, return the ballot, track it and immediately report problems.

Saa’un Bell – screenshot

Young Black Voters Already Question the System

Saa’un Bell, executive vice president of Power California, said uncertainty is landing among young voters who already question whether government responds to them.

Power California has surveyed Californians ages 18 to 30 every election cycle since 2018. Bell said 50% of young Black Californians surveyed feel California is being built for someone else, while 54% say the state is headed in the wrong direction.

“I don’t hear apathy in those numbers, I hear stakes,” Bell said.

She said Power California plans to work through organizers, community leaders, small businesses and other trusted messengers to distribute accurate voting information.

“Our response to confusion is clarity,” Bell said. “Our response to fear is power. When misinformation travels fast, trust has to travel faster.”

Carmen-Nicole Cox – screenshot

‘Voting by Mail Persists’

During the press Q&A, Carmen-Nicole Cox brought the sprawling legal arguments back to what she wanted journalists to communicate to Black communities.

“You can still vote. Voting by mail persists,” Cox reminded. “We gotta say that. We gotta be clear. We gotta remove any confusion.”

That may be the most consequential takeaway from the entire briefing.

The courts could change the legal landscape again after Sept. 3, and further appeals remain possible. But voters do not need to become election-law experts to participate.

For now, California voters can keep their mail-voting plans, check their registration, vote early and track their ballots. Whatever happens next in court, the coalition’s message is deliberately uncomplicated: don’t let legal chaos become a reason not to vote.

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