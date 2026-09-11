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‘Butt Sniffer’ Gets 170 Days in Jail for Breaking Bizarre 6-Foot Parole Rule

Registered sex offender Calese Crowder was ordered to stay away from several Glendale stores after his latest parole violation.
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Calese Carron Crowder - mugshot
Calese Carron Crowder – mugshot

*A registered sex offender known for sniffing women’s behinds in public is heading back to jail after breaking an unusual parole rule. Calese Crowder, 39, must stay six feet away from people’s buttocks under a special condition a judge imposed after his last arrest.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles County judge sentenced Crowder to 170 days in county jail for violating that condition, according to NBC Los Angeles. The judge said Crowder broke a parole rule stating he “shall not come with 6 feet of people’s butts.” The judge also barred Crowder from coming within 100 yards of three Glendale stores: Big Sav, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

Crowder’s newest case began in August when two Glendale businesses called police about a man crouching near customers. NBC4 Investigates reported that law enforcement sources described one incident at a Marshalls store. Around the same time, a grocery store on Glenoaks Boulevard reported a customer bending down behind shoppers and trying to sniff them.

Glendale police reviewed surveillance video, identified Crowder, and arrested him nearby on suspicion of a parole violation. The district attorney’s office later confirmed the violation.

'Butt Sniffer' Gets 170 Days in Jail for Breaking Bizarre 6-Foot Parole Rule
Calese Crowder mugshot/YouTube screenshot

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Police say Crowder has repeated this behavior in Glendale and Burbank since 2021. In July 2025, Burbank police arrested him after a report that he harassed a woman inside a Nordstrom Rack. He was arrested again a month later after allegedly sniffing a woman inside a Burbank Walgreens.

In 2023, a Burbank woman recorded Crowder crouching behind her inside a Barnes & Noble. He was later arrested in November for missing his sex offender registration deadline while on parole for burglary. He received 99 days in jail that December for a parole violation, then another 105 days in April for a separate violation.

His latest sentence marks the first time a court has paired the six-foot restriction with orders keeping him away from several Glendale retailers.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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