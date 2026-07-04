Bruno Mars Makes R&B Chart History as ‘I Just Might’ Logs 23 Weeks at No. 1

The singer's smash now owns the fifth-longest reign ever on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart.

Bruno Mars (Depositphotos)

*Bruno Mars continues to make Billboard history with his latest R&B hit.

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According to Forbes, Mars’ single “I Just Might” has now spent 23 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. The latest milestone gives Mars the fifth-longest No. 1 run in the chart’s history. He previously shared that position with Tommy Richman, whose breakout hit “Million Dollar Baby” also spent 23 weeks atop the ranking before dropping behind.

“I Just Might,” from Mars’ album “The Romantic,” first reached No. 1 in January and has remained there ever since. Only two songs posted longer runs in recent years. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds the record with 48 weeks at No. 1, while Leon Thomas’ “Mutt” remained on top for 34 weeks.

Although Mars is widely known as a pop artist, he has consistently found success on the R&B charts by blending classic R&B influences into his music. That crossover appeal has helped him become one of the genre’s most consistent chart performers.

The song continues to perform well across multiple Billboard rankings. It remains among the top five on both the R&B Streaming Songs and R&B Digital Song Sales charts, while radio airplay has been a major driver of its success.

“I Just Might” also remains No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Radio Airplay chart, where its current run has tied for the fourth-longest in that chart’s history.

With the song still leading multiple Billboard rankings, Mars has an opportunity to continue climbing the all-time Hot R&B Songs record book in the weeks ahead.

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