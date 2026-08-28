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Billboard House Brings The Roots, Jill Scott and Kehlani to NYC

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Jill Scott
Jill Scott attends the BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Red Carpet at NJ Performing Arts Center on March 28, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

*New York City is set to become a hub for some of the biggest names and emerging voices in R&B and hip-hop when Billboard House arrives during R&B Hip-Hop Week.

Taking place Sept. 9, the NYC event will bring artists and music-industry figures together for a series of conversations designed to spotlight both established talent and the artists shaping the next generation of the culture, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

Featured participants include The Roots and Jill Scott, who will take part in in-depth discussions. Kehlani and rising rapper Monaleo are also scheduled to appear on a “Like Minded” panel presented by BetterHelp.

Another conversation will center on the influence of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Following the release of PROLIFIC, Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam and Bino Rideaux will sit down with Billboard to discuss the project and Hussle’s legacy.

Billboard House Brings The Roots, Jill Scott and Kehlani to NYC

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The celebration continues the following day with R&B Hip-Hop Live 2026 at Brooklyn Steel. Kwn has joined the concert lineup, adding another rising R&B voice to a bill that includes Lucky Daye, Yung Miami, Samara Cyn, Skippa and Destin Conrad.

For Billboard CEO Mike Van, the events represent the publication’s broader role in music and culture.

“Billboard has always been at the epicenter of music and culture,” Van said. “As hip-hop, R&B and Caribbean music continue to shape culture around the world, we’re committed to championing the emerging voices, generational artists and passionate fans driving these genres forward.”

Tickets for the Sept. 10 concert are currently on sale.

Billboard House

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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