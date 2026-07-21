Massachusetts Priest Dies Amid Fears of Returning to Nigeria

Rev. Benjamin Okwy Madu had reportedly voiced fears about returning to Nigeria before his death.

Benjamin Okwy Madu – YouTube screenshot

*The death of Rev. Benjamin Okwy Madu is raising new questions after reports revealed the Massachusetts priest had been deeply concerned about leaving the United States for Nigeria.

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Madu, 54, died July 2 at his home in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Irish Star reports. While authorities have not announced an official cause of death, the National Catholic Register reported that an internal email from Boston Archbishop Richard Henning told fellow priests Madu had “tragically taken his own life.” The Archdiocese of Boston publicly confirmed his death but did not address the reported cause.

Madu had ministered on Cape Ann since 2021, dividing his time between parish work and hospital chaplaincy. His next assignment was scheduled to begin in Nigeria in August, requiring him to leave the United States.

According to church officials, Madu’s religious worker visa was nearing expiration, and federal immigration rules required him to leave the country before seeking a renewal. Those efforts were further complicated by the suspension of certain immigration cases involving Nigeria, which limited the church’s ability to keep him in the United States.

Reports of increasing attacks on Catholic clergy have fueled concern among some Nigerian religious leaders in recent years. The U.S.-Nigeria Civil Society Coalition said Madu had privately struggled with the prospect of returning, saying the worsening security situation contributed to his emotional distress.

Days before his death, Madu shared a farewell message with parishioners.

“Sincerely, it is not my wish to return home right now, but circumstances beyond my control have warranted that my time in the United States come to an end. My heart is broken, yet my joy remains,” he wrote.

The circumstances surrounding Madu’s death remain under investigation.

Benjamin Okwy Madu – YouTube screenshot

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