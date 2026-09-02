Apple TV Gets Another Price Hike, Pushing Monthly Cost to $14.99

Matthew Rhys in Widow’s Bay/Apple TV

*Apple TV subscribers are paying more for the streaming service after the platform’s second price increase in roughly a year.

As of Aug. 28, the monthly subscription for U.S. customers costs $14.99, up from $12.99, Deadline reports. The annual plan also increased from $99 to $119, while the Individual tier of Apple One rose from $19.95 to $21.95 per month.

The latest increase comes at a particularly strong moment for Apple’s original programming. The streamer collected a record 87 Emmy nominations in July, surpassing its previous high of 79 nominations from the year before.

Several Apple titles contributed to the haul, including “Widow’s Bay,” which earned 19 nominations, and “Pluribus,” which received 18. Established favorites such as “The Studio” and “Severance” also helped push Apple to its highest nomination total yet.

Rico Nasty in Margo’s Got Money Troubles/Credit: Apple TV

For Apple, the awards recognition provides a notable backdrop to its latest pricing decision. The company launched its streaming service in November 2019 with an all-original programming strategy and has since expanded into scripted series, feature films, documentaries and family entertainment. Among its best-known titles are “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Studio” and “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The latest price increase follows a substantial hike in August 2025, when Apple raised the monthly rate from $9.99 to $12.99. The annual plan remained at $99 then.

Existing subscribers won’t be charged the new rate without advance notice. Apple says it will notify customers about a month before the higher price takes effect on their accounts.

Apple is betting that its acclaimed original programming, fresh off a record Emmy haul, will keep subscribers around even as prices rise again.

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