Alicia Keys Reveals Why She Told Her Father to Stay Out of Her Life

The Grammy winner says childhood heartbreak, family and her Broadway hit helped her find healing years later.

Alicia Keys (Angela Weiss-AFP-Getty Images)

*Alicia Keys is opening up in her new documentary, “Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen,” about one of the most painful chapters of her life, revealing why she cut ties with her father when she was just 13 years old and how years later she found a path toward healing.

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The Grammy-winning singer says years of broken promises and disappointment led her to write a deeply personal letter to her father, Craig Cook, telling him to stay away. The documentary follows her emotional journey from anger and rejection to acceptance as she reflects on the family relationships that shaped her life.

A Letter Fueled by Years of Heartbreak

Keys said her father left when she was 2 years old, leaving her mother, Terria Joseph Augello, to raise her alone in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen.

As she grew older, repeated promises of visits that never happened became emotionally exhausting.

“There’s a lot of promises of different meetings and moments between Craig and I and those moments wouldn’t come, they’d be delayed or deferred,” Keys said. “I remember that happening for a long time. I was just like I don’t want to feel like that. I don’t want it to be halfway.”

Eventually, the disappointment became too much.

“I was so furious, I was so over it, I didn’t care any more and I wanted him to know it,” she recalled.

Sitting at her kitchen table, Keys wrote a letter telling her father exactly how she felt.

“I don’t want the phone calls, I don’t want the letters, I don’t want the fake acts that you pull to try and make me think you care. I don’t want anything. That’s the only way you can make me happy.”

Alicia Keys and her dad Craig Cook❤️ pic.twitter.com/cZZTH5sUQP — 𝐎𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 (@opolot_ronnie) May 30, 2026

Her Mother and Grandfather Became Her Foundation

The documentary also highlights the sacrifices made by Keys’ mother, who worked multiple jobs to support her daughter while giving up her own dreams of pursuing theater.

During difficult financial times, music became Keys’ refuge as she immersed herself in blues and jazz while channeling her emotions into songwriting.

She also credits her grandfather, Joseph Augello, as the primary father figure in her life, saying his steady presence provided the stability she longed for throughout childhood.

Broadway Helped Alicia Keys Find Healing

Keys said writing and producing her Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Hell’s Kitchen,” which was loosely inspired by her own upbringing in Manhattan, unexpectedly became part of her healing journey.

While developing the father figure for the show’s central character, she found herself reexamining her own relationship with Cook.

Another turning point came after her grandmother expressed one final wish before her death.

“My grandmother’s dying wish was that she wanted family unity,” Keys said. “That really woke me up to something. Craig didn’t have to be my dad but he was my father.”

The documentary also gives Cook an opportunity to reflect on the past. He acknowledged that he was not emotionally prepared for fatherhood and admitted the letter his daughter wrote remains difficult to revisit decades later.

“I don’t know if I can read it,” Cook said.

Today, both say their relationship has grown over time.

Cook said there has been “growth on both our parts,” adding, “That’s who I was then. That’s not who I am now.”

Rather than rewriting her past, Keys says she has learned to make peace with it, transforming one of the deepest wounds of her childhood into a story of forgiveness, resilience and personal growth.

Alicia Keys – Depositphotos

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