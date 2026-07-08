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Alicia Keys Faces Backlash After July 4th Video on Women’s Constitutional Rights

The singer's call to update the Constitution for its 250th anniversary sparked fierce debate on social media.
Alicia Keys - via Grok
Alicia Keys – via Grok

*Critics came out swinging after Alicia Keys questioned whether the Constitution truly protects women. The singer, 45, chose July 4th to raise the issue, telling Instagram followers the document contains no explicit promise of equal rights for women.

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“Can you believe that? I couldn’t even believe that was real. I mean, women are not asking for special rights, just equal rights,” she said. “If it’s the 250th celebration of the country, isn’t it time to update some things?”

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele led the pushback on X. “Hey @aliciakeys … please name one right men have that women don’t… I’ll wait…” she wrote. Commentator Libby Emmons bet that Keys “could not name a single right we women don’t have.” Pastor Jordan Wells went further, accusing the singer of “manufacturing division for clout” and rewriting history “to fit the victimhood script.”

Another X user added, “Alicia Keys is worth $150 million. Why is she whining? What more does she want???” 

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Keys pointed her audience toward the People’s Bill of Rights 250, a project asking everyday Americans what protections a modern Constitution should include. She also highlighted the Equal Rights Amendment, which bans sex discrimination but never made it into the Constitution. Congress approved it in 1972, yet enough states did not ratify it until 2020, decades past the deadline lawmakers had set.

Not everyone sided with the critics. Some users noted that a woman’s legal protections can shift depending on where she lives, while a man’s do not. “Men control their own bodies without government interference. That wasn’t hard, was it?” one person shared.

The reproductive rights landscape shifted dramatically after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. Today, 13 states outlaw abortion almost entirely, five more cut off access at six weeks, and two impose 12-week limits.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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