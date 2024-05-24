Friday, May 24, 2024
HomeNews
News

Woman Removed from Flight After Refusing to Comply with Exit Row Instructions
By Ny MaGee
0
emergency door exit sign
Depositphotos

*A woman on a recent Frontier flight to Houston was ejected for refusing to comply with exit row seat rules.

As Vibe reports, the woman was seated in an aisle seat in the exit row and refused to say “yes” to helping other passengers in case of an emergency. According to viral footage shared by the TikTok travel account TravelWithTia, she also disrespected staff before officers hauled her off the plane.

“Oh, I’m not going to save anybody. If something happens, I’m going to save myself,” the woman was reportedly heard asserting.

According to Tia, the woman was “unruly” and called the Black flight attendant the N-word.

“I don’t know why you brought the ni**a over here thinking she’s going to be one of us and get me to calm down.”

Woman Removed from Flight After Refusing to Comply with Exit Row Instructions
screenshot

When the woman was asked to the exit the plane, she refused and this prompted the pilot to intervene.

“Once the pilot got involved, once the police got involved, it was a wrap for her, baby,” Tia added.

The woman’s disruptive behavior led to the entire plane being de-boarded for police to escort her off.

Hear more about the incident from the TikToker in the clip below.

@travelwithtia23 let’s clear something up real quick! #travelwithtia #travelwithtia23 #blackvloggers #fyp #travel #traveltiktok #xyzbca #viral #traveltok #vacaciones #vacation #budget #budgettravel #tsa #tsaprecheck #airport #SelfCare #airplanemode #clt ♬ original sound – Travel With Tia

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: One Dead and At Least 71 Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Singapore Airlines Flight | Video from Inside Aircraft

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
New Trailer Alert! ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming