Woman Removed from Flight After Refusing to Comply with Exit Row Instructions

*A woman on a recent Frontier flight to Houston was ejected for refusing to comply with exit row seat rules.

As Vibe reports, the woman was seated in an aisle seat in the exit row and refused to say “yes” to helping other passengers in case of an emergency. According to viral footage shared by the TikTok travel account TravelWithTia, she also disrespected staff before officers hauled her off the plane.

“Oh, I’m not going to save anybody. If something happens, I’m going to save myself,” the woman was reportedly heard asserting.

According to Tia, the woman was “unruly” and called the Black flight attendant the N-word.

“I don’t know why you brought the ni**a over here thinking she’s going to be one of us and get me to calm down.”

When the woman was asked to the exit the plane, she refused and this prompted the pilot to intervene.

“Once the pilot got involved, once the police got involved, it was a wrap for her, baby,” Tia added.

The woman’s disruptive behavior led to the entire plane being de-boarded for police to escort her off.

Hear more about the incident from the TikToker in the clip below.

