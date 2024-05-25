Saturday, May 25, 2024
Will Smith Throws Back to Old ‘Bad Boys’ Days Via Social Media | WATCH
Will Smith
Will Smith / Photo: Michael Tran/Afp via Getty Images

*One of the “Bad Boys” of summer is letting folk know he is on the way back. Taking to social media, Will Smith brought fans back to 1995 with a throwback photo of him sitting in a Porsche that matches his ensemble.

The blast from the past came amid a video the former “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” fixture shared on Instagram on May 21, People reports. In the clip, Smith is dressed in all black as he stepped in to the open front seat of a Porsche.

From there, the video cuts to the throwback pick, which features the entertainer in the matching Porsche, the same vehicle he and his fellow “Bad Boys” film series star Martin Lawrence drove in the first film in the popular film series.

“Long time no see,” Smith wrote in a caption with the video, which was soundtracked by the chorus to the 2002 Simple Plan hit “I’m Just a Kid. The tune, taken from the group’s debut album “No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls,” is enjoying a new life on Instagram and TikTok with trends on the respective platforms highlighting childhood photos and older pictures posted by users.

Smith’s post is a sign of what’s to come as the latest “Bad Boys” feature prepares to invade theaters four years after the last adventure featuring Smith’s Mike Lowrey and Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett, 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life.”

 

Fast forward to present times and the Miami-based detectives are back on the scene for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the newest chapter in the “Bad Boys” saga. The catch is Lowrey and Burnett are “on the run” while investigating corruption within the Miami police department when their late Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of being involved with the Romanian Mafia. As a result, Burnette and Lowery are forced to work outside the law to solve the case.

Not one to let Smith have all the fun, Porsche USA‘s official Instagram account offered its two cents on the former rap star’s video with a nod to one of his most famous characters.

“Lowrey back in action!” the automaker stated. “Feels good to be reunited.”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is set to arrive in theaters on June 7.

