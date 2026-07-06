250  Years of America – Tayo Fatunla documents Unfinished Business in the New York Amsterdam News

America at 250 – A national reality check – TAYO Fatunla

*Tayo Fatunla’s Unfinished Business illustration in the current issue of the New York Amsterdam News is a visual continuum of struggle and resilience — a timeline rendered in ink and emotion. By linking Dred Scott and George Floyd, Fatunla compresses centuries of racial injustice into a single, searing composition. His work doesn’t simply memorialize; it indicts. The faces and gestures he draws carry the weight of history, yet his linework breathes life into the ongoing demand for equality.

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Fatunla’s hallmark style, bold contouring, expressive caricature, and historical precision transforms the piece into both documentation and protest. The illustration’s power lies in its clarity: the through line between past and present is unmistakable.

It reminds viewers that the fight for justice is not episodic but continuous, echoing through generations.

In the context of the Unfinished Business issue, the artwork on page 6 of Amsterdam News, functions as a mirror and a map. It reflects the unfinished work of democracy and charts the persistence of systemic inequity.

Fatunla’s visual storytelling invites viewers to confront uncomfortable truths while celebrating the endurance of those who resist. See More: www.amsterdamnews.com/america250

TAYO Fatunla



TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning British Nigerian comic artist, editorial cartoonist, writer, illustrator, and artist of the African diaspora, whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com. A graduate of the prestigious Kubert School in New Jersey, USA, he received the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series, Famous People in Black History. He has taken part in UNESCO’s Cartooning in Africa forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France. His public work also includes illustrating Camberwell’s Black history walk map and plaques, reinforcing his reputation as a cultural educator and visual historian. His image of Fela Kuti is prominently featured in Burna Boy’s Afrobeat hit song “Ye.” – https://www.instagram.com/tfatunla123

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