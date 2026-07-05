Stephen A. Smith Fires Back After Emmanuel Acho Calls His Lakers/’White Dudes’ Take ‘Racist’

The ESPN personality says he won't apologize for questioning whether the Lakers can win with Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler leading the way.

*Nope. Stephen A. Smith ain’t backing down. After igniting a firestorm with comments about the Los Angeles Lakers’ revamped roster, the ESPN star is firing back at sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, who accused him of making racist remarks during a heated debate over the franchise’s future.

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The controversy began after Smith reacted to the Lakers’ offseason overhaul following LeBron James’ departure from Los Angeles. With Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, and newly acquired center Walker Kessler now projected to form the team’s new core, Smith questioned whether the Lakers could realistically compete for an NBA championship.

“Where the hell do the Los Angeles Lakers think they’re going with a bunch of white dudes? Somebody had to say it, so I’m saying it,” Smith said. “What y’all think this is? Basketball. This is basketball.”

The remarks quickly went viral, drawing criticism from fans and fellow commentators who argued Smith unnecessarily injected race into a basketball discussion.

Emmanuel Acho Pushes Back

Among Smith’s sharpest critics was FS1’s “Speakeasy” co-host Emmanuel Acho.

Acho argued that Smith crossed a line by framing the Lakers’ championship outlook around the race of its projected stars rather than their basketball abilities.

“You don’t have the luxury of crying out racism and then simultaneously spewing a racist remark,” Acho said. “We just don’t have that luxury.”

He added that if Smith wanted to criticize the trio, he could have focused on basketball reasons instead of race, saying, “Nobody had to say that dumb stuff.”

Acho also drew parallels to outdated stereotypes once used against Black quarterbacks, arguing that race-based assumptions have no place in modern sports analysis.

Smith Refuses to Apologize

Despite being on his scheduled summer break from ESPN and SiriusXM, Smith returned to his YouTube channel to respond directly.

“I’m going to say what I feel,” Smith said. “You are absolutely right. Every truth ain’t meant to be told, particularly at certain times. And I’m sensitive to that… but damn.”

Smith rejected Acho’s criticism as a “weak argument” and insisted his comments were about basketball—not race.

Pointing to the Lakers’ dramatic roster changes following LeBron James’ exit, Smith said he simply doesn’t believe a team built around Dončić, Reaves and Kessler is good enough to compete for an NBA title.

He also appeared surprised that Acho—whose media career has often centered on tackling uncomfortable conversations—would object to him expressing an unpopular opinion.

“I didn’t know you were the kind of brother that felt like certain things shouldn’t be said,” Smith said. “That’s news to me.”

Debate Extends Beyond Basketball

The exchange has become one of the NBA offseason’s biggest media storylines, sparking debate over where analysts should draw the line between provocative commentary and racial generalizations.

Some fans defended Smith’s right to question whether the Lakers’ new core can contend for a championship, arguing that his larger point was about roster construction rather than race. Others sided with Acho, saying Smith’s decision to frame the discussion around the players’ race overshadowed any legitimate basketball analysis.

As the debate continues, neither man appears interested in backing down.

What began as a hot take about the Lakers’ post-LeBron future has evolved into a broader conversation about race, sports commentary and the responsibility that comes with having one of the biggest microphones in sports media.

Stephen A. Smith and Emmanuel Acho

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