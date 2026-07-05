‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Joins Tanisha Quilter-Williams’ New Fiction Podcast ‘Ready to Mingle’

The creator behind the award-recognized "Forties AF" is expanding her growing podcast network with a new scripted series celebrating faith, friendship and Black women's journeys.

Shar Jackson – via Depositphotos

*Independent podcast creator and producer Tanisha Quilter-Williams is building more than hit audio dramas—she’s building a home for stories centered on Black women.

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The founder of TFP Network is preparing to launch her newest scripted podcast, “Ready to Mingle: A Faith-Filled Experience,” a limited-series dramedy that blends romance, comedy, and spiritual growth while following three lifelong friends searching for a fresh start.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the project is the casting of actress Shar Jackson, whose breakout role on the beloved sitcom “Moesha” introduced her to millions of television viewers. Jackson joins an ensemble cast bringing to life a story that explores love, faith, friendship, and self-discovery through the experiences of women navigating life’s unexpected detours.

The new series premieres July 17.

A Fresh Take on Faith, Friendship and Romance

“Ready to Mingle: A Faith-Filled Experience” follows three friends who decide to replace their annual girls’ getaway with a spiritual retreat, only to discover that the trip brings far more than relaxation.

What begins as a chance to reconnect quickly unfolds into a journey filled with emotional revelations, hidden desires, unexpected romance and personal transformation. Quilter-Williams describes the series as a story about women discovering that “sometimes God has a different plan than the one we’ve written for ourselves.”

The creator has also likened the project to “Girls Trip” meeting Sunday service, combining humor, heartfelt relationships and faith-centered storytelling into an audio experience designed to entertain while inspiring meaningful conversations.

Ready to Mingle

From ‘Forties AF’ to a Growing Podcast Network

The launch represents another milestone for TFP Network, the independent podcast company Quilter-Williams founded to create premium scripted and nonfiction programming featuring the voices and experiences of grown, evolving Black women.

Its flagship fiction series, “Forties AF,” has become one of the network’s biggest success stories, generating more than 250,000 downloads while earning a place in Apple Podcasts’ Top 200 Fiction rankings. The podcast also received a Best Fiction Podcast nomination from the Podcast Awards and was selected for Gotham Pitch Week, helping establish TFP Network as an emerging force in independent audio storytelling.

Those accomplishments have positioned Quilter-Williams among a growing generation of independent creators proving that compelling, culturally specific storytelling can thrive outside traditional Hollywood and broadcast media.

Expanding the Mission Beyond Fiction

While scripted storytelling remains central to the network’s identity, TFP Network has continued broadening its slate with nonfiction programming and documentary-style podcasts.

Among those projects is “UnfiltHER,” a conversation-driven series tackling topics women are often discouraged from discussing openly. The company is also partnering with Chanel Lumiere on “Lost in Translation,” a documentary-style podcast focused on fostering greater understanding of transgender experiences through education, conversation and personal storytelling.

Quilter-Williams’ work has also attracted industry recognition. Most recently, she was selected for the Audacy Creator Lab, an initiative designed to help emerging audio creators grow their platforms while shaping the future of podcasting.

The network’s expansion doesn’t stop there. Quilter-Williams plans to debut another fiction podcast later this year while also launching the TFP Short Podcast Contest, an initiative aimed at discovering and supporting the next generation of independent audio storytellers.

Tanisha Quilter-Williams

Creating Space for Stories That Matter

As podcasting continues to evolve, Quilter-Williams says her mission remains rooted in creating stories that entertain while reflecting communities that have historically been underserved in mainstream media.

That vision is evident across TFP Network’s growing catalog, which spans scripted fiction, candid conversations and documentary storytelling—all centered on authentic voices and lived experiences.

With Shar Jackson joining the cast of “Ready to Mingle: A Faith-Filled Experience” and the network continuing to expand its programming, Quilter-Williams is positioning TFP Network as more than a podcast company. She’s building an independent storytelling platform dedicated to ensuring Black women’s voices remain at the center of the conversation. The series premieres on July 17 (2026) wherever you download podcasts.

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