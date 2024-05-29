Will Forte Talks Netflix’s New Animated Feature ‘Thelma the Unicorn’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*Netflix’s new animated feature “Thelma the Unicorn” features a talented voice cast, including Brittany Howard and Will Forte.

As Screenrant reports, the film has received mostly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 62% audience approval rating.

Directed by Jared Hess (“Napoleon Dynamite”) and Lynn Wang (“Unikitty!”), the film follows Thelma’s extraordinary journey from obscurity to global fame after a magical transformation turns her into a unicorn. However, as glittering as her newfound stardom may seem, there’s more to Thelma’s story than meets the eye.

Per the official synopsis, “Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost.”

Check out the trailer below.

“Thelma is a little pony who has big dreams of being a singing star and some amazing sparkling things happen to her, so she gets a taste of that fame,” Howard told EUR’s Ny MaGee exclusively. “And then it’s her journey of experiencing what fame is really like. And it’s a beautiful story just about being authentic to yourself and loving who you are. I think everyone’s really going to enjoy the really funny humor in this movie and the music, and I’m so excited just to see what all the kids think.”

She added, “Also, Thelma, she’s hard-headed and she got a little bit of an attitude problem, and I can relate on that too.”

The voice cast includes Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, and Jon Heder.

This series explores themes of identity friendship and pursuing dreams, which Forte said “is so important, especially today with social media.”

“It’s so relevant. It was such a wonderfully written script that the moment I read it, just the whole time, I’m going like, “Oh, yes, yes.” It’s also incredibly funny at the same time and quirky. And then the way they animated it is so great,” he told us.

“So it is kind of a perfect movie. I loved it so much. I got to watch it with my kids. I have a 3-year-old and an 18-month-old and just had such a good time laughing,” Forte added. “It appeals to kids, it appeals to adults, but it was so fun to watch it with them. I was really proud of it because it’s so funny and fun, but it really does give a very important message, which I think is vital to be learning.”

Forte lends his voice to Otis, Thelma’s friend and bandmate who “wants to fulfill his dreams of creating a table-top role-playing game known as Dungeons & Wagons,” per The Direct.

The actor said he’s really “proud” of this project and “delighted to be a part of it.”

Watch our full conversation with Will Forte via the clip below.

“Thelma the Unicorn” is now streaming on Netflix.

