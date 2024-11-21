‘Wicked’ Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, ‘Gladiator II’ Targets $60M+

*Universal’s “Wicked” is projected to earn $125M-$150M domestically in its opening weekend, with an additional $40M-$50M internationally, bolstered by $30M+ in U.S. pre-sales and a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadline reports.

This weekend, the hit Broadway musical will make its long-awaited big screen debut, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. As we reported earlier, Grande portrays Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her true heart, and Erivo is Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power.

Per the synopsis: The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The cast of characters includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.”

“Wicked” also features Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), per the news release.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu and based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel, “Wicked” is the first chapter of a two-part immersive experience slated to hit theaters on Nov. 22. “Wicked: Part Two” will be released theatrically on November 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Gladiator II” is set for a $60M+ domestic debut after earning $87M internationally, according to Deadline.

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, the film “continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,” per the official synopsis.

The cast includes Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Connie Nielson.

“Gladiator II” debuts in theaters nationwide on Nov. 22. Watch the new trailer below.

