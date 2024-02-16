Thursday, May 23, 2024
Usher Reflects on Negative Fan Reaction to Ex-Wife Tameka Foster
By Ny MaGee
Usher and Tameka Foster
Usher, Tameka Foster at arrivals for Jay-Z After Party at TAO BEACH, The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, Las Vegas, NV, May 05, 2007. Photo by: James Atoa/Everett Collection

*Usher is reflecting on his past marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster and fan reaction to their romance.

The R&B crooner married the stylist in 2007 and immediately faced backlash from the colorists in the Black community who disapproved of the relationship.

“I think I became very closed and then felt attacked in many ways,” Usher said in a new People interview.  

“It was a bit unconventional in a time when I felt like my female fans were judgmental of the woman that I chose,” he added. 

Usher also noted that Foster, who’s seven years his senior, “was a dark-skinned woman, and maybe they didn’t want to love her in a way because of maybe some reason that had to do with themselves,” he continued.

EURweb.com
Tameka Foster and Usher / Getty

“I don’t know. Or maybe she was not the best reference because of how she handled herself. That’s not for me to be concerned about. I did my part and what I thought was right,” the superstar added.

In 2020, Usher told Essence his relationship with Foster was not “a typical love story.”

Meanwhile, Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, tied the knot in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday. 

People reports that Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, exchanged vows on Feb. 11 at Vegas Weddings’ outdoor wedding chapel Terrace Gazebo. 

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative for the singer told People.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

READ MORE: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend in Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday

