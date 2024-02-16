Thursday, May 23, 2024
Larsa Pippen Rocks Diamond Ring on Valentine’s Day Date with Marcus Jordan
By Ny MaGee
0
Larsa Pippin - Marcus Jordan (Getty)
Larsa Pippin – Marcus Jordan (Getty)

*Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted together on a Valentine’s Day date days after reports that they broke up.

The couple were spotted Wednesday in Magic City with Pippen showing off a massive diamond ring on that finger. It remains unclear if they are engaged, Page Six reports.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to People that Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, are no longer together after breakup rumors began swirling Sunday. Fans were quick to notice when the reality TV star unfollowed Jordan on Instagram and deleted all photos of him. 

Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen, shared a poll on her Instagram Story, asking her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Pippen and Jordan met at a party in Los Angeles in 2019. In August 2023, they denied engagement rumors after Jordan appeared to speak about wedding venues in a previous interview.

Jordan’s’ father, NBA icon Michael Jordan, previously told TMZ that he disapproves of his son dating the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate and rival, with whom Larsa shares four children.

Larsa told Marcau during a previous episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast that his father’s remarks “embarrassed” and “traumatized” her.

“You thought it was funny,” she told Marcus on the podcast. “I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.… I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed.”

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively Page Six Michael Jordan’s comments caused “tension” in Larsa and Marcus’ relationship, prompting the pair to take a break after MJ publicly denounced their love. 

“The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue,” the insider explained. 

According to another source, any relationship troubles were unrelated to family issues. 

“[It] has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth,” the source said. “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship.”

