Bishop Reginald Jackson Prayed with Fani Willis and Says She Woke Up ‘Ready to Testify’ | VIDEO

*According to Bishop Reginald Jackson, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis woke up on Thursday morning “ready to testify” after they prayed together before the hearing.

Bishop Jackson shared with CNN that he met with Willis earlier in the morning to “offer her words of encouragement” and they prayed together.

Reflecting on their conversation, Jackson said, “She seemed comfortable. She seemed eager to address (the issues).”

“I had the feeling this morning that she was ready for this. It’s been going on for over a month, these efforts to destroy her reputation,” he added. “She wanted to meet it head-on.”

During their morning conversation, Bishop Jackson reassured Willis by telling her “to keep praying and that the people have her back. I really believe they do.”

After watching her on the stand, there’s no doubt in our minds that she is more than “ready to testify.” In fact, CNN anchor Erin Burnett saw it like we and a lot of others did, saying she tore into Trump’s team.

Watch Burnett’s commentary below and Fani Willis’ complete day 1 testimony above.

