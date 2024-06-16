Black Church, White Audience: Trump’s Detroit Roundtable Sparks Backlash | WATCH

*On Saturday (06-15-24), Donald Trump hosted a roundtable discussion at the 180 Church, a historically Black church near downtown Detroit. With “Black Americans for Trump” signs prominently displayed, the former president vowed to return “some Sunday” to attend a sermon, boasting, “We have done more for the Black population than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

The event, which featured both a roundtable discussion and a speech, has drawn significant criticism and skepticism. Observers noted that the audience seemed predominantly white, despite the church’s location in a city known for its high Black population. This disparity led critics to accuse Trump of filling the church with white supporters to create the illusion of a robust and diverse crowd.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline), a lifelong Democrat, reacted to Trump’s Detroit appearance on X, sarcastically remarking, “Trump is definitely going to win the Black vote…by filling a Black church with white folks for his rally.”

During the event, Trump focused his remarks on immigration and its impact on Black communities, a strategy that has garnered both praise and criticism. While some applaud his attention to issues affecting Black Americans, others see it as a divisive tactic.

Adding to the controversy, Trump individually mentioned several prominent supporters in the audience, including Ben Carson, Byron Donalds, Tulsi Gabbard, and Roger Stone. However, it was the mention of Steve Bannon, soon to be imprisoned, that elicited the loudest reaction from the crowd.

The deafening applause for Bannon highlighted the peculiar composition of the audience. As one observer noted, “We’d bet a thousand dollars if you asked 10 Black people who Steve Bannon is, 9 out of 10 wouldn’t have a clue. That should tell you all you need to know about the crowd.”

The event has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity of Trump’s outreach to the Black community.

Critics argue that the event was a superficial attempt to showcase support that doesn’t genuinely exist. The optics of a predominantly white audience in a historically Black church have only fueled these criticisms.

As Trump continues his efforts to court the Black vote, events like this one in Detroit are likely to remain contentious. The former president’s promise to return to the church “some Sunday” is seen by some as an empty gesture, while others view it as a potential opportunity for genuine engagement. Regardless, the controversy surrounding his latest visit underscores the complexities and challenges of racial politics in America today.

Is ANYONE surprised that Trump’s “Black Voters for Trump” rally is full of WHITE people? What a total embarrassment for him — so humiliating!!! 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/lRcBHBia5E — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 15, 2024

So it turns out Trump’s visit to a Black church in Detroit was just another scam. https://t.co/npsOOiPjF2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2024

Here is what the Trump audience really looked like at a black church in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/xIvggO0KKS — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 15, 2024

