Sunday, June 16, 2024
HomePresidentsDonald Trump
Donald Trump

Black Church, White Audience: Trump’s Detroit Roundtable Sparks Backlash | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*On Saturday (06-15-24), Donald Trump hosted a roundtable discussion at the 180 Church, a historically Black church near downtown Detroit. With “Black Americans for Trump” signs prominently displayed, the former president vowed to return “some Sunday” to attend a sermon, boasting, “We have done more for the Black population than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

The event, which featured both a roundtable discussion and a speech, has drawn significant criticism and skepticism. Observers noted that the audience seemed predominantly white, despite the church’s location in a city known for its high Black population. This disparity led critics to accuse Trump of filling the church with white supporters to create the illusion of a robust and diverse crowd.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline), a lifelong Democrat, reacted to Trump’s Detroit appearance on X, sarcastically remarking, “Trump is definitely going to win the Black vote…by filling a Black church with white folks for his rally.”

During the event, Trump focused his remarks on immigration and its impact on Black communities, a strategy that has garnered both praise and criticism. While some applaud his attention to issues affecting Black Americans, others see it as a divisive tactic.

Adding to the controversy, Trump individually mentioned several prominent supporters in the audience, including Ben Carson, Byron Donalds, Tulsi Gabbard, and Roger Stone. However, it was the mention of Steve Bannon, soon to be imprisoned, that elicited the loudest reaction from the crowd.

The deafening applause for Bannon highlighted the peculiar composition of the audience. As one observer noted, “We’d bet a thousand dollars if you asked 10 Black people who Steve Bannon is, 9 out of 10 wouldn’t have a clue. That should tell you all you need to know about the crowd.”

The event has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity of Trump’s outreach to the Black community.

Critics argue that the event was a superficial attempt to showcase support that doesn’t genuinely exist. The optics of a predominantly white audience in a historically Black church have only fueled these criticisms.

Donald Trump in Detroit - screenshot
Donald Trump in Detroit – screenshot

As Trump continues his efforts to court the Black vote, events like this one in Detroit are likely to remain contentious. The former president’s promise to return to the church “some Sunday” is seen by some as an empty gesture, while others view it as a potential opportunity for genuine engagement. Regardless, the controversy surrounding his latest visit underscores the complexities and challenges of racial politics in America today.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Crowd Chants ‘Toss The Script’ at Chaz Ebert During Denzel Washington Interview

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
The Pulse of Entertainment: Pop Sensation Maria Raquel Releases Two Singles While Prepping for EP Release | LISTEN

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO

Comedy

Halle Berry’s Fashion Fail: Bared Boobs and Big Laughs in Vegas Video | WATCH-it-Happen

Crime

Compton Pool Party Turns Tragic – Joy and Music Evolves into Chaos and Death | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming