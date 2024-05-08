Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Trailer Alert! ‘Twisters’ | WATCH

You don't face your fears, you ride 'em!
By Olivia T.
0

*This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

TWISTERS (2024 Universal)
TWISTERS (2024 Universal)

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope’s Brandon Perea, Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown), David Corenswet (We Own This City), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Tunde Adebimpe (Leave the World Behind), Katy O’Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Paul Scheer (Black Monday)

From Amblin, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant, from a story by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion), based on characters created by Michael Crichton & Anne Marie Crichton. The executive producers are Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Thomas Hayslip and Ashley Jay Sandberg. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally.

Twisters blows into theaters July 19.

