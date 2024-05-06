Tracy Morgan to Star in New Comedy Series ‘Crutch’ Ordered by Paramount+

*Tracy Morgan has a new show from Paramount+ that is expected to debut next year.

Today, the network announced a new series order for “CRUTCH,” a half-hour comedy starring Morgan. The series will be set in the world of CBS Networks’ hit comedy “The Neighborhood.”

According to the release, the series centers on its titular character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan) – or “Crutch” to those that know him well – a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home.

Hailing from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, the series is produced by CBS Studios and is slated to begin production later this year.

“I’m excited to be expanding our ‘The Neighborhood’ universe, by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric The Entertainer, who serves as an executive producer along with Owen Smith, who wrote the premiere script and will also serve as showrunner.

Additional EPs include Morgam Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment and Wendi Trilling for TrillTV.

“This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s say there will be several comedic complications,” Cedrick added.

“Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way,” said Morgan. “I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

“Our subscribers love CBS’ The Neighborhood, so it’s a natural fit to bring CRUTCH to Paramount+.” said Jeff Grossman, EVP of Programming, Paramount Streaming, per the release. “We can’t wait to see what the immense talents behind CRUTCH – Tracy Morgan, Cedric The Entertainer and Owen Smith – bring to this new series.”

