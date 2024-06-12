Wednesday, June 12, 2024
White TikToker Fired for Saying ‘Broke-A** Ni**as,’ Calls Black People ‘Puppets’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
TikToker Lilly Gaddis
Screenshot of TikToker Lilly Gaddis

*TikToker Lilly Gaddis was fired from her job after she dropped the “N-Word” in one of her cooking videos, and conservative media is now giving her a platform to shine.

In a TikTok posted on her now-deactivated account, she started off the video talking about “gold diggers,” “dumb whores,” and “immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card.”

Gaddis, who is white, went on to explain what type of men she prefers before noting that most of her friends are married to “Broke-A** Ni**as.”

When Lilly’s (@llddiiss) now-former employer Rophe of the Carolinas caught wind her her video, she was promptly fired, Complex reports.

“We are owned and operated by [an] African American female and [are an] immigrant owned business and handled the situation as quickly as we could. We want to assure you that we are committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and respectful work environment where all individuals are valued and respected,” said the company, which provides “non-medical care for the elderly, disabled and others,” in a statement, per Complex. “We appreciate the support and trust of our community, and we are dedicated to earning back any confidence that may have been shaken by this unfortunate incident.”

In a follow-up video, Gaddis said she “couldn’t find a care” that her TikTok “upset” the Black community.

“Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media!” she tweeted in a separate post. “You all played your role well like the puppets you are.”

It didn’t take long for conservative media to invite her to speak on multiple platforms and podcasts simply for being the viral N-word TikTok girl.

According to YouTuber Javier Aliaga, Lilly’s first media appearance was on InfoWars, where she defended freedom of speech and said racism barely exists in America.

“People think because she got fired from her job means it’s the end of the world for her,” Aliaga posted on X/Twitter. “Lilly Gaddis is just getting started.”

WATCH:

READ MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: 'The Apprentice' Producer Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word During First Season

Halle Berry's Fashion Fail: Bared Boobs and Big Laughs in Vegas Video | WATCH-it-Happen

