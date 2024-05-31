Friday, May 31, 2024
‘The Apprentice’ Producer Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word During First Season
By Ny MaGee
Donald Trump (Haiyun Jiang-The New York Times-Redux)
Donald Trump (Haiyun Jiang-The New York Times-Redux)

*Since 2016, TV producer Bill Pruitt has been talking about Donald Trump using the N-word on the NBC reality “The Apprentice.”

Apparently, the moment was captured on tape, and we reported previously that the show’s producers claim they face a $5 million fine if it ever leaks. In 2016, Pruitt wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter), “As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng.”

Pruitt unpacks the Trump N-word incident once again in a new story on Slate. He claims Trump used the racial epithet while referring to contestant Kwame Jackson and dismissing the idea that a Black person could be a winner on the series. According to Pruitt, Trump said, “Yeah, but, I mean, would America buy a n— winning?”

In 2018, Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was also a contestant on the show, claimed she heard the N-word tape. Trump has denied hurling the offensive term. He previously wrote on Twitter, “@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”

According to Pruitt, there was “no discussion about what Trump said in the boardroom, about how the damning evidence was caught on tape. Nothing happens.”

As Deadline reports, Trump’s campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, called Pruitt’s accusation a “completely fabricated and bullshit story that was already peddled in 2016.”

In a statement, Cheung added, “Nobody took it seriously then, and they won’t now, because it’s fake news. Now that Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing the election, they are bringing up old fake stories from the past because they are desperate.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s media director, Jasmine Harris, said in a statement, “No one is surprised that Donald Trump, who entered public life by falsely accusing Black men of murder and entered political life spreading lies about the first Black president, reportedly used the N-word to casually denigrate a successful Black man. Anyone notice a pattern? Donald Trump is exactly who Black voters know him to be: a textbook racist who disrespects and attacks the Black community every chance he gets, and the most ignorant man to ever run for president. It’s why Black voters kicked him out of the White House in 2020, and it’s why they’ll make him a loser a second time this November.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Ex-‘Apprentice’ Producer Confirms Donald Trump Made Racist Comments Behind the Scenes

