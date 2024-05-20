Monday, May 20, 2024
TikToker Claims Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kicked Her Out of Photobooth at Sports Illustrated Party | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
TikToker Claims Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kicked Her Out of Photobooth at Sports Illustrated Party
TikTok screenshot

*John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, allegedly kicked a woman and her friends out of a photo booth at the Sports Illustrated 60th Anniversary Party this month. 

The viral clip shows popular TikToker Winta Zesu and her sister Vicky posing in a photo booth at the event, mamamia.com reports. The women claim they waited 30 minutes to use the picture booth. The footage shows Legend disrupting the group, telling the women that he Chrissy are going to “sneak in” to the booth and he basically boots them from the space.

After Winta Zesu uploaded footage of the incident to her Instagram and TikTok, commenters labelled John and Chrissy “rude” and “entitled.”

It’s not clear why she ultimately deleted the video from her TikTok, but it remains on her Instagram, according to Mamamia.

Watch the TikToker’s encounter with John and Chrissy below.

On X/Twitter, one user called John and his wife, “Entitled. Rude. Elites,” adding, “No wonder no one likes them. This is just one of a string of reasons.”

Another user commented, “Teigen and Legend are horrible humans. This video is a reminder that people like them will never change. They’re evil to the core.”

One person said Chrissy was “threatened by the young more beautiful woman …”

Others accused the women of clout chasing, as one X user said Winta Zesu and her companions “looked pretty happy to move aside. Complaining later for clout, typical.”

Do you think the TikToker was clout chasing for posting the footage for her combined 600,000 followers?

