Master P Eyes Role on New Orleans Pelicans’ Coaching Staff
By Ny MaGee
Master P
Master P attends “Love One Another” Video Shoot and Gifting Suite at Smashbox Studios, Culver City, CA on November 20, 2019 / Depositphotos

*Master P wants to join the coaching staff of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. The rapper is confident that his mentorship could lead his hometown team to their inaugural championship.

“I think we got a great team. I just think that maybe we got to wait a couple more years,” he told TMZ. “We love our city.”

Master P added, “Y’all need to put me on the coaching staff next year and we gonna win the whole thing.”

As Vibe reports, Master P’s NBA journey includes participating in training camp rosters for both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, notably scoring 8 points in a 1999 preseason game for the latter.

Master P’s history with the NBA is well-documented. He joined training camp rosters for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. He has also coached and mentored numerous NBA stars before they embarked on their professional careers.

Watch what he had to say about working with the New Orleans Pelicans in the clip below.

