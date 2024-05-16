Thursday, May 16, 2024
They Can’t Handle What DeMarco Morgan’s Working With! ABC Execs Freaking Over Host’s Biker Shorts IG Snaps | LOOK
By Fisher Jack
*We can kinda understand why ABC News executives are in a frenzy over a series of provocative photos posted on Instagram by “Good Morning America 3” co-host DeMarco Morgan.

The images, which show Morgan in skin-tight biker shorts, have left little to the imagination and created an uncomfortable situation for ABC’s family-friendly corporate parent, Disney, sources told the NY Post.

The IG snaps of Morgan, who replaced TJ Holmes after his scandalous affair with co-host Amy Robach, have sparked heated discussions among top ABC brass.

“Executives at the highest levels of ABC have flagged the photos internally,” a source said. “It leaves very little to the imagination.”

DeMarco Morgan's Revealing Instagram Snaps - DeMarco Morgans Instagram
DeMarco Morgan – DeMarco Morgans Instagram
DeMarco Morgan - DeMarco Morgans Instagram
DeMarco Morgan – DeMarco Morgans Instagram

This controversy comes on the heels of several public relations nightmares for ABC, including the Holmes-Robach affair and the recent firing of weatherman Rob Marciano. The network is cautious about handling another potential scandal. Sources noted that the recent resignation of ex-ABC News president Kim Godwin, who was criticized for her management of the Holmes-Robach scandal and Marciano’s firing, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. That’s a whole other story for another time.

Morgan’s colleagues have dubbed the 45-year-old avid biker “DeYummy,” as reported by Closer last week. His social media fans have also taken notice, flooding his posts with fire, heart, and eggplant emojis. One slideshow featuring Morgan in a bike helmet, pale green cycling T-shirt, and moss-colored Spandex shorts has garnered nearly 9,000 likes.

Comments on Morgan’s posts range from playful to downright suggestive. “Sir, we can see your… NVM [nevermind], great pics!” wrote one Instagram user. Another commented, “He knows,” while a third admitted, “Yup! I zoomed in! #DontJudgeMe.” The comments continued with fans saying, “Mr. D, stop teasing us women,” and “And us men.” Another fan confessed, “Shots like this should be outlawed because I damn sure zoomed in,” while another exclaimed, “Son! U just showing thangs!” A final comment summed it up: “A complete package.”

ABC News has declined to comment on the matter, and Morgan has not responded to requests for comment. As the network decides how to address Morgan’s revealing Instagram posts, viewers and fans are left wondering what actions, if any, ABC will take regarding DeMarco Morgan’s display of what nature gave him. Stay tuned as the story develops.

DeMarco Morgan - ABC News
DeMarco Morgan – ABC News

