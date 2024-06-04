Taraji P. Henson is ‘Thrilled’ to Return as Host of the 2024 BET Awards

*Taraji P. Henson is set to return as the host of the BET Awards on June 30. The event will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the BET Awards for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” Henson said in a statement, per THR. Henson served as an emcee for the ceremony in 2021 and 2022.

“Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, BET Awards, the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” Connie Orlando, executive vice president Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement.

“We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night,” Orlando continued.

The lineup of performers includes GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét. Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s nominees include “The Color Purple,” up for best movie. The film’s stars Danielle Brooks, Fantasia, and Halle Bailey are nominated for best actress, while co-star Colman Domingo is up for best actor.

Meanwhile, Drake received the most nominations with seven, including Album of the Year with For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice for “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Red.

Nicki Minaj has six nominations, including Video of the Year for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua, Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The Album of the Year category also includes Drake, Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II, Chris Brown’s 11:11, Usher’s Coming Home, Killer Mike’s Michael, 21 Savage’s American Dream and Gunna’s A Gift & A Curse.

SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét earned five nominations apiece, while Beyoncé, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, and Tyla scored four nominations.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

