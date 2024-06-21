Friday, June 21, 2024
Son of Dallas Megachurch Pastor Who Resigned Over ‘Sin’ Speaks Out
By Ny MaGee
Dr. Tony Evan reacts to father's resignation
Dr. Tony Evan / Instagram @drtonyevans

*Rev. Jonathan Evans, the son of Evangelist Dr. Tony Evans, a Texas megachurch pastor, recently addressed his father’s shocking resignation due to “sin,” emphasizing that his family was as uninformed about the controversy as the congregation.

We reported earlier … after nearly five decades at Oak Cliff Bible Church in South Dallas, Dr. Tony Evans recently announced his resignation from pastoral duties. He informed his 10,000-member fellowship that he committed a sin “a number of years ago.”

“The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives,” Evans said in a statement.

“When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard,” he continued. “I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others.”

Evans announced that Pastor Bobby Gibson and the elders will handle interim leadership.

 

Few details have emerged about the nature of the sin, but on Father’s Day, Rev. Evans, 42, delivered a sermon telling the congregation that he had no knowledge of his father’s transgression.

“Three days before my dad called the family, I was doing a Bible study in Psalm 46,” Jonathan Evans said, according to EEW Magazine.

“Little did I know that three days later, my dad would call us and tell us the exact same thing he told you—no more, no less,” the former Dallas Cowboys player added. “Then, on Monday, he said, ‘Hey, I need you to preach Father’s Day for me.’ I said, ‘Okay.’”

Jonathan Evans released a statement amid speculated from some church members that the family was aware of the “sin” and possibly involved in a cover-up.

Son of Dallas Megachurch Pastor Who Resigned Over 'Sin' Speaks Out
Rev Jonathan Evans / @jonathanblakeevans

During his sermon, the reverend quote noted 2 Corinthians, stating: “I will rather boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell on me,” EEW Magazine reported.

“You have to be willing to boast about your weakness,” Jonathan Evans said. “That’s why my father is still teaching me, who can get up and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to take time for spiritual restoration and be restored, because I fell short.’ That’s a hard thing to do because people don’t like talking about weaknesses. They only like talking about strengths.”

He added, “We’re praying. But I know God’s going to work it out, so we’re going to keep going. We’re going to do what God has called us to do. We’re going to celebrate on the return. We already won.’”

Check out the Instagram clip above in which the reverend speaks about his father’s impact on his life.

