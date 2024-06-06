Sheriff Demands Sean Kingston Reimburse Extradition Costs

*Rapper Sean Kingston was extradited from California and booked into a South Florida jail on Sunday after he and his mother were accused of committing fraud. Now the Broward County Sheriff’s Office wants him to pay back the taxpayers for the cost of his extradition.

According to TMZ, BCSO says taxpayers shelled out $5,268.53 for Sean’s extradition … “with transport costs going towards commercial airline tickets, hotels, car rental and travel allowances for the U.S. Marshalls and Broward County sheriffs deputies tasked with bringing Sean back to Florida,” the outlet writes.

The “Beautiful Girls” hitmaker relinquished his extradition rights in California and agreed to return to Florida, where he and his mother are charged with 10 charges of theft and fraud. Kingston, 34, and his mother, Janice Turner, 61, are accused of stealing more than $1 million in money, jewelry and other goods from several businesses from October through March.

Sean’s attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, told the Los Angeles Times that his team was working to have the artist “returned to Florida at least cost to all.”

“We deny all of the allegations and look forward to trying this case to a Florida jury,” Rosenblatt added.

Kingston was arrested by the southeastern Florida agency on Sunday, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Complex reports that the listed charges include fraud, trafficking stolen property, criminal use of personal identification information, grand theft, and organized scheme to defraud.

Kingston was was serving a two-year probation for trafficking stolen property when he was arrested in California last month.

He was released from police custody in Florida on June 5 on $100,000 bond, TMZ reports.

Kingston took to Instagram to tell fans… “great to be home.” See the post below.

