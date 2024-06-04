Sean Kingston Jailed in South Florida on Million-Dollar Fraud Charges

*Sean Kingston is reportedly in custody at a Florida jail on grand theft charges.

We reported earlier that last month, the “Beautiful Girls” artist and his mom were charged with committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.

Kingston was arrested by the southeastern Florida agency on Sunday, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Complex reports that the listed charges include fraud, trafficking stolen property, criminal use of personal identification information, grand theft, and organized scheme to defraud.

A Broward judge has set a $100,000 bond for Kingston, who is expected to be released from jail soon, CBS News reports.

The singer and his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, are accused of conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes in Broward County. Turner pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2006 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison.

Per CBS.com, “The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds,” the outlet writes.

Kingston was arrested last month while performing at Fort Irwin in California’s Mojave Desert and waived his right to fight extradition. His attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, said at the time that Kingston would be allowed to return to Florida voluntarily. Turner was arrested the same day.

Kingston was serving a two-year probation for trafficking stolen property when he was arrested.

If convicted on all charges, Turner faces eight counts of fraud and theft, while Kingston faces the same charges along with a probation violation.

