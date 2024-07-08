Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Duh! Serena Williams Tried to Deposit Her First $1 Million Tennis Winnings At An ATM!! | Video
By Ny MaGee
*Serena Williams appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones and opened up about when she attempted to deposit her first $1 million check in a drive-thru ATM.

Recalling her early tennis winnings, Williams said, “I never really spent a lot of money,” adding, “I went through the drive-thru … and the guy was like, ‘Uh, I think you need to come inside for this,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’ she shared with host Sean Evans, PEOPLE reports. 

Williams also noted that she “never played for money.”

“I played ’cause I loved the sport,” she continued. “I don’t even know if I wanted to play to be the best, I wanted to win.”

Serena Williams US Open - day 1 (Corey Sipkin-AFP-Getty Images)
Serena Williams US Open – day 1 (Corey Sipkin-AFP-Getty Images)

The tennis superstar added, “So my tax guy, he would be like, ‘You didn’t get your money?’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t get that one in Zurich,’ ‘Oh, I forget that one in Moscow,’ … I was just playing to win, and if I didn’t win, I wasn’t thinking. I was just so angry, that I wanted to find a way to get better and win the next time,” she explained.

Watch Serena’s Hot Ones interview via the YouTube player above. 

Meanwhile, Williams’s new docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” will be available to stream on ESPN+ starting July 10.

According to a news release, the synopsis states: After 27 years in professional tennis, Serena Williams shares a personal account of her most meaningful Grand Slam appearances and deconstructs the milestones of her legendary career. Each episode explores the pivotal moments in Serena’s life on and off the court, illustrating the series of steps that when reflected upon, show the incredible distance traveled over the course of her career. 

Gotham Chopra directed the docuseries, co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rumors Swirl About Serena Williams' Marriage Alexis Ohanian

