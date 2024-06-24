Rumors Swirl About Serena Williams’ Marriage Alexis Ohanian

*Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, may be headed for divorce.

Media Take Out claims it “noticed that recently Serena has stopped wearing her wedding ring, and the two haven’t been spotted out in public lately. Serena Williams even attended the Met Gala in New York City without him, for the first time since the couple was married,” the outlet writes.

Williams did not celebrate the father of her two children on Father’s Day. Instead, the tennis champion posted a cryptic post about being “lonely.” Check out the post below.

Back in 2021, Williams admitted that marriage “is not bliss.”

“Marriage is not bliss,” she admitted during Bumble’s The Question Game, PEOPLE reported. “But it can be if you work at it.” She also added during the video that “a dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

She added, “Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal. But time heals all wounds.”

Serena and Alexis wed in 2017 after meeting two years prior when both were in Rome, Italy for work. Speaking of work … we reported earlier that the superstar athlete posted a cryptic post on X that hinted at a possible return to professional tennis.

“I’m ready to hit some balls again,” the 23-time Grand Slam champ wrote on May 21.

As Vibe reports, Williams told Vogue two years ago that she was “evolving” from tennis..

“I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she shared. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Williams announced recently she was venturing into the beauty industry with her new makeup brand called Wyn, designed for an “active” lifestyle.

“I’m so excited to introduce WYN BEAUTY to the world,” said Williams.

“To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” she continued.

“As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day. I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That’s the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have,” Williams added.

