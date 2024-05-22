Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Serena Williams Teases Potential Return to Tennis in Cryptic Post
By Ny MaGee
serena williams
Serena Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

*In a cryptic post on X, Serena Williams hinted at a possible return to professional tennis.

“I’m ready to hit some balls again,” the 23-time Grand Slam champ wrote on Tuesday (May 21).

As Vibe reports, she told Vogue two years ago that she was “evolving” from tennis..

“I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she shared. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, last month, Williams announced she was venturing into the beauty industry with her new makeup brand called Wyn, designed for an “active” lifestyle.

 

The global superstar announced Wyn (pronounced “win”) Beauty comes with 91 shades across ten distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories, per the news release.

“I’m so excited to introduce WYN BEAUTY to the world,” said Williams.

“To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” she continued.

“As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day. I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That’s the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have,” Williams added.

 

