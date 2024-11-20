Samantha Wilkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in ‘Cross’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

Subscribe
The new Prime Video series “Cross” takes audiences back into the thrilling world of the iconic detective, Alex Cross. Based on the beloved books by James Patterson, the series brings together an incredible cast and dynamic character depth under the guidance of showrunner Ben Watkins and starring Aldis Hodge in the lead role.

With a fresh narrative, *Cross* promises a blend of heart-stopping crime-solving with complex character dynamics. Co-stars Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai, who bring new female energy and dimension to Alex’s world, share insights on portraying two significant yet contrasting relationships in Alex’s life.

Samantha Walkes, who plays Elle, Alex’s childhood friend, reveals how her character serves as a grounding force.

“We have a lot of love for Ben Watkins and his writing room,” Walkes explains. “Elle’s character is beautifully multi-dimensional. She’s not just a love interest—she’s part of the healing process for Alex.” Walkes described Elle as “the heart” of the series, a character who calls Alex to a higher standard and continually challenges him to be his best self, often reminding him of his potential.

YouTube video

Meanwhile, Alona Tai plays Kayla, an FBI agent who works closely with Alex on his latest case. Tai describes her character as the “cerebral counterpart” to Elle’s nurturing presence.

“If Elle represents the soul and healing process for Alex, Kayla is the intellectual. She’s immersed in the intricacies of the investigation, the psychological game that Alex plays with the case and the killer.”

In this way, Kayla brings a tough, professional edge, guiding Alex through his work but in a way that sets her apart from the warmth that Elle brings.

The series goes beyond crime drama conventions, delving deep into relationships and personal growth.

Samantha Walkes & Alona Tai Add Depth to Cross Relationships // Alona Tai and Samantha Walkes - Prime Video
Alona Tai and Samantha Walkes – Prime Video

For Walkes, this exploration was key to building Elle’s character.

“When Alex enters Elle’s home, we see the walls fall. It’s like shedding your armor when you come home after a day in the world,” Walkes shares. She added, “One of the most interesting things for me as a storyteller was exploring how Elle peels back Alex’s layers. She can sense when he’s there as her friend versus when he’s there as Detective Alex Cross. This transparency allows us to see these characters’ raw, vulnerable sides.”

Tai echoed this sentiment, adding that the show’s strength lies in its ability to weave character and crime effortlessly. “Cross isn’t just about solving cases; it’s about understanding the people behind those cases,” she explains.

Walkes and Tai expressed gratitude for being part of a story that puts character-driven narratives at the forefront. “There’s a beauty in being able to portray a strong and empathetic character rooted in something more than just the plot. Alex’s relationships aren’t just subplots—they’re as pivotal as the cases he’s solving,” said Walkes.

All eight episodes of “Cross”  are available to stream on Prime Video.

Jill Munroe - via Instagram
Jill Munroe – via Instagram

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Aldis Hodge and Ben Watkins Bring Cross To Prime Video

