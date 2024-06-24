Reese Breaks Fever’s Streak, Secures First WNBA Win Against Clark: 88-87 | WATCH Highlights

*In a Sunday afternoon WNBA showdown, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky narrowly defeated Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, securing an 88-87 victory in a game teeming with excitement and high stakes.

This win marks Reese’s first professional victory over her long-time rival Clark, reminiscent of their memorable NCAA clash when Reese’s LSU toppled Clark’s Iowa for the championship in 2023.

Angel Reese, putting on a stellar performance, achieved her best professional numbers to date. She recorded 25 points and scooped up 16 rebounds, intensifying her already impressive rookie campaign. Reese’s effort was especially notable in the frantic final quarter, where she poured in 10 of her total points, driving her team toward their nail-biting win. This game extended her rookie record double-double streak to an extraordinary eight games, further cementing her as a rising WNBA star.

However, the victory wasn’t easily secured. The Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, dominated much of the game, at one point enjoying a 15-point lead. Clark was exceptional, not just with her scoring but also in her playmaking, as she recorded a franchise-record 13 assists. Her ability to elevate teammates made the Fever a formidable opponent until the closing moments.

The game’s intensity was palpable as both teams are vying for the final playoff spot, making each win crucial.

Reese’s clutch performance snapped Indiana’s four-game winning streak, delivering a critical blow to the Fever’s playoff aspirations while bolstering the Sky’s chances.

As the WNBA season progresses, this game will likely be remembered as a defining moment.

Both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have shown the promise of a burgeoning rivalry that brings out the best in each athlete, providing fans with must-watch basketball and setting the stage for future thrilling encounters.

