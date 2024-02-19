Press Conference Scheduled: Family Pleads for LAPD Assistance in Search for Missing Sanai Singh – Wants Ebony Alert Issued

*The family of Sanai Singh, a 19-year-old African American woman grappling with mental health challenges, is dealing with the anguish of her disappearance since last Thursday morning.

Sanai vanished from her residence in South Los Angeles, leaving her parents and relatives deeply distressed.

In their desperate search for answers, Sanai’s parents have diligently filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD, fervently seeking assistance from the community to help locate their beloved daughter.

Despite their fervent efforts, the family’s plea for an Ebony alert—an urgent notification system designed to aid in the swift recovery of missing individuals from minority communities—has not yet been heeded by the LAPD. They were disheartened to learn that LAPD detectives handling missing person cases do not operate during weekends, leaving them in an agonizing limbo.

In response to the perceived lack of urgency and resources devoted to cases involving missing Black women, the family, joined by community leaders, is demanding increased attention from the LAPD. They are advocating for a more robust allocation of resources and personnel to address the disproportionately high number of cases like Sanai’s within the community.

To rally support and raise awareness about Sanai’s disappearance, the family plans to distribute photos and flyers bearing her image to the public. Additionally, they are organizing a press conference to shed light on Sanai’s plight and urge for swift action from authorities.

The press conference is scheduled for Monday, February 19, 2024, at noon, and will take place at 4003 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018. It is a crucial opportunity for the community to come together, show solidarity with Sanai’s family, and mobilize efforts to bring her home safely.

Press Conference for Sanai Singh

Date: February 19, 2024

Time: Noon.

Location: 4003 W. Adams Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90018

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hooray for Cinema of the Diaspora – Get Inspired at Pan African Film & Arts Festival | PHOTOS